Microsoft releases Edge Dev channel build 90.0.789.1 with simplified right-click menu for PDFs and more

Microsoft today released the new v90.0.789.1 build for Edge Dev channel users. This new build comes with simplified right-click menu for PDFs, new management policies, and more. This build also comes with several bug fixes. Find the full change log of Edge Dev Channel build below.
Added features:
- Added options for a simplified right-click menu for PDFs. Note that actual changes to the right-click menu are still being rolled out, so these settings may not be functional yet.
- Added management policies for Quick View Office Files Enabled, which controls whether or not Office files can be opened directly in Edge instead of being downloaded, and for Application Guard Favorites Sync Enabled to control whether or not Application Guard windows should have access to the same set of Favorites as non-Application Guard windows. Note that updates to administrative templates or documentation may not have occurred yet.
Improved reliability:
- Fixed a hang on shutdown that may prevent Edge from opening correctly.
- Fixed an issue on Mac running on ARM where all tabs immediately crash as soon as they’re opened.
- Fixed a crash when refreshing a page.
- Fixed a crash when exiting fullscreen.
- Fixed a crash when interacting with the Shopping popup.
- Fixed a crash when dragging and dropping Favorites.
- Fixed a crash when using Family Safety.
- Fixed a crash when navigating in an IE mode tab.
- Fixed a crash when dragging and dropping something into a Collection.
- Fixed a crash when removing shortcuts for PWAs or websites installed as apps.
- Fixed a crash when uninstalling a PWA or a website installed as an app.
- Fixed an issue where uninstalling a PWA or app installed as a website while it’s still running can hang or crash the browser.
- Fixed an issue where opening a PDF with Information Protection sometimes crashes the browser.
- Fixed an issue where using Web Capture when the F12 Dev Tools are open crashes the tab.
- Fixed a hang when starting Read Aloud from the PDF toolbar.
Edge Dev Channel Changed behavior:
- Fixed an issue with vertical tabs where pinned tabs are always expanded when the vertical tabs pane is expanded.
- Fixed an issue where AV1 video sometimes becomes corrupted or drops frames.
- Fixed an issue where links from outside applications sometimes open in a brand new browser profile instead of one of the existing ones.
- Fixed an issue where Edge Taskbar shortcuts sometimes disappear.
- Fixed an issue where shortcuts to PWAs or websites installed as apps sometimes don’t work.
- Fixed an issue where desktop shortcuts are sometimes created for PWAs or websites installed as apps when they shouldn’t be.
- Fixed an issue where desktop shortcuts to PWAs or websites installed as apps are deleted or no longer work.
- Fixed an issue where icons for certain PWAs or websites installed as apps are too small when pinned to the Start menu.
- Fixed an issue where the ability to pin a PWA or website installed as an app to the start menu or desktop by right-clicking its entry in edge://apps is missing.
- Fixed an issue where uninstalling a PWA or website installed as an app from the Start Menu sometimes doesn’t remove its entry from edge://apps.
- Fixed an issue where pending download items sometimes aren’t initially visible in the Downloads popup menu.
- Improved the appearance of the Favorites and History menus on small screens.
- Fixed an issue when searching for History using the History menu and no results are returned.
- Fixed an issue where Settings sometimes shows inaccurate sizes when viewing cookies and site data.
- Fixed an issue where links copied from within webpages that are supposed to be formatted with the title of the page aren’t.
- Fixed an issue where using Web Capture can sometimes cause scrolling issues.
- Fixed an issue where the management policy for New Tab Page Hide Default Top Sites doesn’t work.
- Fixed an issue where the management policy for Kiosk Address Bar Editing Enabled does the opposite of what it says it does.
Edge Dev Known issues:
- Certain extensions such as the Microsoft Editor extension don’t work on Linux. As soon as they’re installed, they crash and are disabled. We’re currently investigating.
- Users of certain ad blocking extensions may experience playback errors on Youtube. As a workaround, temporarily disabling the extension should allow playback to proceed. See https://techcommunity.microsoft.com/t5/articles/known-issue-adblock-causing-errors-on-youtube/m-p/14… for more details.
- Some users are still running into an issue where all tabs and extensions immediately crash with a STATUS_INVALID_IMAGE_HASH error. The most common cause of this error is outdated security or antivirus software from vendors like Symantec, and in those cases, updating that software will fix it.
- Users of the Kaspersky Internet Suite who have the associated extension installed may sometimes see webpages like Gmail fail to load. This failure is due to the main Kaspersky software being out of date, and is thus fixed by making sure the latest version is installed.
- Some users are seeing favorites get duplicated after we made some previous fixes in that area. The most common way this is triggered is by installing the Stable channel of Edge and then signing into it with an account that has already signed into Edge before. This issue should be reduced now that automatic deduplication has been introduced into Insider channels. However, we’ve also seen duplication happen when running the manual deduplicator on multiple machines before either machine has a chance to fully sync its changes, so while we wait for the automatic deduplication to make it to Stable, make sure to leave plenty of time in between runs of the deduplicator.
- Some users are seeing “wobbling” behavior when scrolling using trackpad gestures or touchscreens, where scrolling in one dimension also causes the page to subtly scroll back and forth in the other. Note that this only affects certain websites and seems to be worse on certain devices. This is most likely related to our ongoing work to bring scrolling back to parity with Edge Legacy’s behavior, so if this behavior is undesirable, you can temporarily turn it off by disabling the edge://flags/#edge-experimental-scrolling flag.
This Edge Dev channel update should download and install directly but in case it doesn’t then you can head to the Edge settings and manually update the browser.
