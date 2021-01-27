Microsoft Edge Dev channel build 89.0.774.4 comes with improved Read Aloud feature and more

Microsoft today announced the release of v89.0.774.4 build for Edge Dev channel users. This new build comes improved Read Aloud feature in PDFs, improved Collections experience, and more. This build also comes with several bug fixes. Find the full change log of Edge Dev Channel build below.
Added features:
- Added an option to add the current page to a Collection when right-clicking on that Collection in the list of Collections.
- Improved performance of Read Aloud in PDFs.
Improved reliability:
- Fixed a crash when closing Edge.
- Fixed a crash on Mac when closing the notification that Edge is updating.
- Fixed a crash when navigating back and forth in an IE mode tab.
- Fixed a crash for vertical tabs users when closing the browser.
- Fixed a crash when right-clicking.
- Fixed a crash when autofilling payment information into a webpage.
- Fixed an issue where unsaved annotations on a PDF aren’t recovered when Edge’s session is restored after a crash or unexpected close.
- Fixed an issue where Read Aloud doesn’t work.
Edge Dev Channel Changed behavior:
- Fixed an issue where form autofill sometimes fills in fields it shouldn’t.
- Fixed an issue where Immersive Reader sometimes doesn’t read all the content that it should.
- Fixed an issue where scrolling the vertical tabs pane using a touchscreen sometimes doesn’t work.
- Fixed an issue where certain settings look like they can be edited while they’re turned off, but the edits aren’t remembered.
- Fixed an issue where downloading a file in a website installed as an app gives no indication that the download has started or finished.
- Fixed an issue where certain websites, when installed as apps, show their window color and certain UI in the website’s custom color when they shouldn’t.
- Fixed an issue where the Shopping icon advertises that it has coupons available, but when the flyout is opened, it says there are none.
Edge Dev Known issues:
- Copying the URL of certain websites like Youtube is crashing the browser for some Canary and Dev users. We’re working to make sure this gets fixed before it makes it to Beta.
- Certain extensions such as the Microsoft Editor extension don’t work on Linux. As soon as they’re installed, they crash and are disabled. We’re currently investigating.
- Users of certain ad blocking extensions may experience playback errors on Youtube. As a workaround, temporarily disabling the extension should allow playback to proceed. See https://techcommunity.microsoft.com/t5/articles/known-issue-adblock-causing-errors-on-youtube/m-p/14… for more details.
- Some users are still running into an issue where all tabs and extensions immediately crash with a STATUS_INVALID_IMAGE_HASH error. The most common cause of this error is outdated security or antivirus software from vendors like Symantec, and in those cases, updating that software will fix it.
- Users of the Kaspersky Internet Suite who have the associated extension installed may sometimes see webpages like Gmail fail to load. This failure is due to the main Kaspersky software being out of date, and is thus fixed by making sure the latest version is installed.
- Some users are seeing favorites get duplicated after we made some previous fixes in that area. The most common way this is triggered is by installing the Stable channel of Edge and then signing into it with an account that has already signed into Edge before. This issue should be reduced now that automatic deduplication has been introduced into Insider channels. However, we’ve also seen duplication happen when running the manual deduplicator on multiple machines before either machine has a chance to fully sync its changes, so while we wait for the automatic deduplication to make it to Stable, make sure to leave plenty of time in between runs of the deduplicator.
- Some users are seeing “wobbling” behavior when scrolling using trackpad gestures or touchscreens, where scrolling in one dimension also causes the page to subtly scroll back and forth in the other. Note that this only affects certain websites and seems to be worse on certain devices. This is most likely related to our ongoing work to bring scrolling back to parity with Edge Legacy’s behavior, so if this behavior is undesirable, you can temporarily turn it off by disabling the edge://flags/#edge-experimental-scrolling flag.
This Edge Dev channel update should download and install directly but in case it doesn’t then you can head to the Edge settings and manually update the browser.
Comments