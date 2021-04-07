Microsoft releases Edge Dev channel build 91.0.845.2 with improved password management and more

Microsoft today released the new v91.0.845.2 build for Edge Dev channel users. This new build comes with the ability to select and delete multiple passwords at the same time and more. This build also comes with several bug fixes. Find the full change log of Edge Dev Channel build below.
Added features:
- Added the ability to select and delete multiple passwords at the same time from edge://settings/passwords.
- Added the ability to quickly toggle between two tabs on Mac via a keyboard shortcut. Note that this is already available on Windows via Edge’s tab integration into the Alt+Tab switcher.
- Added a Certificate Management Settings page on Linux.
- Added a message to explain that Vertical Tabs can’t be collapsed when IE mode tabs are open.
Improved reliability:
- Fixed a crash on Mac.
- Fixed some crashes when closing the browser.
- Fixed a crash when navigating to certain websites.
- Fixed a crash when opening menus from within the Downloads popup menu.
- Fixed an issue where signing into the browser with a personal Microsoft account (after there’s already one signed in) in order to verify it causes a crash on Linux.
Edge Dev Channel Changed behavior:
- Fixed an issue where sync sometimes fails with error code NETWORK_CONNECTION_UNAVAILABLE (ERR_SSL_CLIENT_AUTH_CERT_NEEDED).
- Fixed an issue where logging into certain websites sometimes fails.
- Fixed an issue where certain videos don’t play.
- Fixed some issues where Application Guard windows sometimes fail to open.
- Fixed an issue where extensions installed via management policies sometimes fail to install.
- Fixed an issue where multiple Edge shortcuts are sometimes present on the Windows Start menu.
- Fixed an issue where certain popups like the website permission prompt or the downloads menu appear cut off or with unexpected scroll bars to see all content.
- Fixed an issue where Web Capture area selection doesn’t appear to work on certain websites.
- Fixed an issue where disabling standalone IE and then navigating to a site that’s set to open in standalone IE sometimes results in an infinite loop of popups stating that “This action is restricted.”
- Fixed an issue where the button to enter Kids Mode is sometimes missing from the profile flyout.
- Temporarily disabled Web Capture on Linux.
Edge Dev Known issues:
- Certain extensions such as the Microsoft Editor extension don’t work on Linux. As soon as they’re installed, they crash and are disabled. We’re currently investigating.
- Users of certain ad blocking extensions may experience playback errors on Youtube. As a workaround, temporarily disabling the extension should allow playback to proceed. See this help article for more details.
- Some users are still running into an issue where all tabs and extensions immediately crash with a STATUS_INVALID_IMAGE_HASH error. The most common cause of this error is outdated security or antivirus software from vendors like Symantec, and in those cases, updating that software will fix it.
- Users of the Kaspersky Internet Suite who have the associated extension installed may sometimes see webpages like Gmail fail to load. This failure is due to the main Kaspersky software being out of date, and is thus fixed by making sure the latest version is installed.
- Some users are still seeing favorites get duplicated. This issue should be reduced now that automatic deduplication has been introduced into Insider channels, but we’re still rolling that out in Stable. We’ve also seen duplication happen when running the manual deduplicator on multiple machines before either machine has a chance to fully sync its changes, so make sure to leave plenty of time in between runs of the deduplicator.
- Some users are seeing “wobbling” behavior when scrolling using trackpad gestures or touchscreens, where scrolling in one dimension also causes the page to subtly scroll back and forth in the other. Note that this only affects certain websites and seems to be worse on certain devices. This is most likely related to our ongoing work to bring scrolling back to parity with Edge Legacy’s behavior, so if this behavior is undesirable, you can temporarily turn it off by disabling the edge://flags/#edge-experimental-scrolling flag.
This Edge Dev channel update should download and install directly but in case it doesn’t then you can head to the Edge settings and manually update the browser.
