Microsoft has released a new update for Edge Dev users. The new update bumps the browser to v89.0.752.10 and brings new improvements and fixes.

The biggest news is that Dev builds are also now available with native builds for Mac ARM chips. For more details, see here.

Additionally, users will be able to disable F12 opening Devtools, generally only useful for web developers.

Added features:

Added an option to Share, Copy and Paste Settings to disable enhanced link copying for links on webpages.

Added filtering capability to Price Comparison.

Added an icon to the PDF toolbar for Find On Page.

Added support for verifying digital signatures of PDFs on Mac. Note that this feature is still behind a flag.

Finished rolling out Sleeping Tabs. For more details, see here.

Improved reliability:

Fixed a crash when opening Edge.

Fixed a crash on launch.

Fixed a crash when Edge has an update ready to install.

Fixed a crash when selecting text in a PDF.

Fixed an issue where selecting text in a PDF sometimes crashes it.

Fixed a crash when printing something as a PDF.

Fixed a crash when printing.

Fixed a crash when printing a PDF.

Fixed a crash when using Web Capture.

Fixed a hang when using Collections.

Fixed an issue where Edge sometimes randomly hangs.

Changed behaviour:

Temporarily disabled Single Sign-On on Mac in order to fix failures when signing into certain websites.

Disabled Share on Windows Server. Note that this is because Share isn’t functional on Windows Server.

Fixed an issue where pages viewed in Immersive Reader sometimes appear to be insecure even though they were originally loaded over a secure connection.

Fixed an issue where unplugging a monitor that an Edge window is on sometimes doesn’t automatically move the window onto a remaining monitor.

Fixed an issue where certain buttons in the Cookies In Use dialogue don’t work.

Fixed an issue where Sleeping Tabs aren’t put back to sleep when an Edge session is restored.

Fixed an issue where some anti-virus programs trigger a warning when viewing Edge Settings.

Fixed an issue where the keyboard shortcut to invoke Web Capture sometimes overrides website keyboard shortcuts.

Fixed an issue where websites sometimes can’t prompt users to ask for permission, for example permission to show a notification.

Fixed an issue where scrolling a PDF using touch sometimes doesn’t work.

Fixed an issue where highlighting words in PDFs sometimes results in more characters being selected than intended.

Fixed an issue where PDFs sometimes don’t open when Edge is set as the default PDF viewer.

Fixed an issue where password-protected PDFs sometimes don’t open.

Fixed an issue where PDFs sometimes don’t scroll using the middle mouse button.

Fixed an issue where printing using the “Save as PDF” option sometimes causes the save dialog to appear twice.

Fixed an issue on Mac OS 11 where Shy UI is sometimes partially occluded by a toolbar.

Fixed an issue where installing a website as an app sometimes shows a dialog that says “Pin to taskbar” instead of install.

Known issues:

Tab drag and drop is broken for vertical tabs.

Certain extensions such as the Microsoft Editor extension don’t work on Linux. As soon as they’re installed, they crash and are disabled. We’re currently investigating.

Users of certain ad blocking extensions may experience playback errors on Youtube. As a workaround, temporarily disabling the extension should allow playback to proceed. See here for more details.

Some users are still running into an issue where all tabs and extensions immediately crash with a STATUS_INVALID_IMAGE_HASH error. The most common cause of this error is outdated security or antivirus software from vendors like Symantec, and in those cases, updating that software will fix it.

Users of the Kaspersky Internet Suite who have the associated extension installed may sometimes see webpages like Gmail fail to load. This failure is due to the main Kaspersky software being out of date, and is thus fixed by making sure the latest version is installed.

Some users are seeing favorites get duplicated after we made some previous fixes in that area. The most common way this is triggered is by installing the Stable channel of Edge and then signing into it with an account that has already signed into Edge before. This issue should be reduced now that automatic deduplication has been introduced into Insider channels. However, we’ve also seen duplication happen when running the manual deduplicator on multiple machines before either machine has a chance to fully sync its changes, so while we wait for the automatic deduplication to make it to Stable, make sure to leave plenty of time in between runs of the deduplicator.

Some users are seeing “wobbling” behavior when scrolling using trackpad gestures or touchscreens, where scrolling in one dimension also causes the page to subtly scroll back and forth in the other. Note that this only affects certain websites and seems to be worse on certain devices. This is most likely related to our ongoing work to bring scrolling back to parity with Edge Legacy’s behavior, so if this behavior is undesirable, you can temporarily turn it off by disabling the edge://flags/#edge-experimental-scrolling flag.

If you’re using Edge Dev then you will get the new update now. You can also go to Edge settings and manually update the browser.