Microsoft today announced the release of v85.0.564.8 build for Edge Dev channel. The update is designed to address only one issue – that some icons were too big.

See the full changelog below:

Today’s small update should provide a fix for the issue where some icons are too big.

Additionally, we improved the relevance of Family Safety reporting data

We fixed an issue where certain management policies like HomepageLocation or NewTabPageLocation stopped working and returned a message that they were blocked.

This Edge Dev channel update should download and install directly but in case it doesn’t then you can head to the Edge settings and manually update the browser.