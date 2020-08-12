Microsoft today announced the release of v86.0.601.1 build for Edge Dev channel.

The update only adds a few features, the most noticeable being support for the Storage Access API.

For developers, this API allows them to determine whether their access to browser-based storage is restricted by a user’s privacy settings and to request storage access from users if so. This capability can be used to create graceful fallback experiences in cases when storage access may be restricted by features such as tracking prevention in Microsoft Edge. For users, this API provides greater transparency into and control over the sites that are requesting access to browser-based storage that could be used to track their behaviours across the web. The full changelog reads: Added features: Added support to Kiosk mode for an automatic browser restart when it’s idle.

Enabled support for the Storage Access API. Note that this was previously under a controlled rollout.

Enabled a feature from Chromium that forces websites to specify the SameSite=None attribute in order to use third-party cookies. By default, cookies without this attribute will be treated as if they’re SameSite=Lax. See chromium.org for more details. Improved reliability: Fixed an issue on Mac where browser sign-in or sync sometimes fails.

Fixed a crash when submitting feedback.

Fixed a crash when printing.

Fixed an issue where opening Settings in a Guest window crashes the browser. Changed behavior: Fixed an issue where the smooth-scrolling flag went missing.

Fixed an issue where certain webpages can’t be translated because the prompt to translate them doesn’t appear.

Fixed an issue where tooltips sometimes get stuck onscreen, even when Edge isn’t the active window.

Fixed an issue where changing a profile picture for profiles that aren’t signed in doesn’t work.

Fixed an issue on Mac where entering fullscreen mode sometimes results in the Shy UI not working.

Fixed an issue where data sometimes can’t be imported from Firefox because it’s missing from the list of available browsers.

Fixed an issue where scrolling sometimes doesn’t work when viewing PDFs.

Fixed an issue where pasting Information Protected content into a PDF sometimes doesn’t work as expected.

Deprecated the User Agent Client Hints Enabled management policy.

Obsoleted the TLS 1.3 Hardening For Local Anchors Enabled management policy. Known issues: Mac users running the OS 11 preview (Big Sur) may have issues with all versions of Edge either crashing or not launching to begin with. We’ve identified the issue and are working to get it resolved before Big Sur is officially released.

Users with certain hardware are seeing changes in scrolling behavior that are unintended. For example, pages scroll much faster than they used to. We’re currently investigating.

Users of certain ad blocking extensions may experience playback errors on Youtube. As a workaround, temporarily disabling the extension should allow playback to proceed. See https://techcommunity.microsoft.com/t5/ articles/known-issue-adblock -causing-errors-on-youtube/m-p/14… for more details.

Users of the Kaspersky Internet Suite who have the associated extension installed may sometimes see webpages like Gmail fail to load. This failure is due to the main Kaspersky software being out of date, and is thus fixed by making sure the latest version is installed.

Some users are seeing favorites get duplicated after we made some previous fixes in that area. The most common way this is triggered is by installing the Stable channel of Edge and then signing into it with an account that has already signed into Edge before. Fixing this should be easier now that the deduplicator tool is available. However, we’ve also seen duplication happen when running the deduplicator on multiple machines before either machine has a chance to fully sync its changes, so while we wait for some of the fixes we’ve made to come to Stable, make sure to leave plenty of time in between runs of the deduplicator.

After an initial fix for it recently, some users are still experiencing Edge windows becoming all black. Opening the Browser Task Manager (keyboard shortcut is shift + esc) and killing the GPU process usually fixes it. Note that this only appears to affect users with certain hardware and is most easily triggered by resizing an Edge window. For users with discrete GPUs, updating graphics drivers may help.

Some users are seeing “wobbling” behavior when scrolling using trackpad gestures or touchscreens, where scrolling in one dimension also causes the page to subtly scroll back and forth in the other. Note that this only affects certain websites and seems to be worse on certain devices. This is most likely related to our ongoing work to bring scrolling back to parity with Edge Legacy’s behavior, so if this behavior is undesirable, you can temporarily turn it off by disabling the edge://flags/#edge-experimental-scrolling flag.

There are some issues where users with multiple audio output devices sometimes don’t get any sound from Edge. In one case, Edge becomes muted in the Windows Volume Mixer and unmuting it fixes it. In another, restarting the browser fixes it.

This Edge Dev channel update should download and install directly but in case it doesn’t then you can head to the Edge settings and manually update the browser.