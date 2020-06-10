Microsoft Edge Dev channel updated with expanded translation support and more (change log)

Microsoft today announced the release of v85.0.538.0 build for Edge Dev channel. This new Edge Dev channel build brings support for more languages in translation feature and more. This build also contains several bug fixes and small improvements. Find the full change log of Edge Dev Channel build v85.0.538.0 below.
Added features:
- Added more languages that are supported for translating page content.
- Added support for the TLS Cipher Suite Deny List management policy. Updated Administrative Templates to come later.
- Added the Win HTTP Proxy Resolver Enabled management policy to control how Microsoft Edge interacts with the Windows proxy resolver. Note that this policy is already deprecated, and Administrative Templates will come later.
Improved reliability:
- Fixed an issue where opening an InPrivate or Guest window sometimes crashes the browser.
- Fixed an issue where opening a PDF sometimes fails.
- Fixed an issue on Mac where using the Touchbar when video is playing sometimes crashes the webpage.
- Fixed a crash when using Collections.
- Fixed an issue where uninstalling a website installed as an app sometimes fails.
- Fixed an issue where importing passwords from another browser sometimes fails.
Changed behavior:
- Fixed an issue where the mouse sometimes disappears.
- Fixed an issue where audio sometimes doesn’t work when using certain Bluetooth speakers.
- Fixed an issue on Mac where users signed into the browser with work or school accounts sometimes see failures with sync or browser sign-in due to the browser thinking the device isn’t properly enrolled with management software even though it is.
- Fixed an issue on Mac where the Touchbar sometimes doesn’t show the proper video controls when playing multiple videos in a row.
- Fixed an issue where downloads sometimes aren’t shown on the Downloads management page when Smartscreen actions are taken on downloaded files.
- Fixed an issue where the … > Apps menu sometimes doesn’t list all installed or pinned websites.
- Fixed an issue where the first run experience sometimes shows over and over, never letting the browser be used.
Known issues:
- Clicking links from external applications while Edge is waiting to restart to apply an update sometimes results in those links not loading properly. The workaround is just to restart Edge to apply the update, and this is expected to be fixed after next week’s update.
- Users of the Kaspersky Internet Suite who have the associated extension installed may sometimes see webpages like Gmail fail to load. This failure is due to the main Kaspersky software being out of date, and is thus fixed by making sure the latest version is installed.
- Some users are seeing favorites get duplicated after we made some previous fixes in that area. The most common way this is triggered is by installing the Stable channel of Edge and then signing into it with an account that has already signed into Edge before. Fixing this should be easier now that the deduplicator tool is available. However, we’ve also seen duplication happen when running the deduplicator on multiple machines before either machine has a chance to fully sync its changes, so while we wait for some of the fixes we’ve made to come to Stable, make sure to leave plenty of time in between runs of the deduplicator. We hope that this will be improved now that version 81 is released to Stable.
- After an initial fix for it recently, some users are still experiencing Edge windows becoming all black. Opening the Browser Task Manager (keyboard shortcut is shift + esc) and killing the GPU process usually fixes it. Note that this only appears to affect users with certain hardware and is most easily triggered by resizing an Edge window.
- Some users are seeing “wobbling” behavior when scrolling using trackpad gestures or touchscreens, where scrolling in one dimension also causes the page to subtly scroll back and forth in the other. Note that this only affects certain websites and seems to be worse on certain devices. This is most likely related to our ongoing work to bring scrolling back to parity with Edge Legacy’s behavior, so if this behavior is undesirable, you can temporarily turn it off by disabling the edge://flags/#edge-experimental-scrolling flag.
- There are some issues where users with multiple audio output devices sometimes don’t get any sound from Edge. In one case, Edge becomes muted in the Windows Volume Mixer and unmuting it fixes it. In another, restarting the browser fixes it.
This Edge Dev channel update should download and install directly but in case it doesn’t then you can head to the Edge settings and manually update the browser.
