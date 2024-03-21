Microsoft Edge Dev channel introduces Copilot integration in the PDF viewer
3 min. read
Published on
Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more
Microsoft released a new update for the Dev Channel of its Edge browser. This channel is for early adopters who want to test new features before they are released to the general public. Dev Channel builds may contain bugs and stability issues.
This update has a new icon for Copilot within the Edge Dev Channel’s PDF viewer. The functionality of Copilot within the PDF viewer is not detailed in the update announcement. But the future versions may allow users to leverage Copilot’s capabilities, such as summarization, translation, or text generation, while working with PDFs.
All this comes after Microsoft announced that Microsoft Edge will retire the legacy PDF engine in early 2025 and replace it with Adobe Acrobat.
Here are all the announced changes:
Added features:
- Added Copilot icon in the PDF viewer.
Improved Reliability:
- Fixed a browser crash on android.
- Fixed an issue where browser would crash upon opening a link from Outlook and signing out of an account in browser.
- Fixed an issue that caused browser to crash when clicking on autofill field.
- Fixed an issue that caused browser to crash when signed out from AAD account.
- iOS: Fixed an issue where the camera icon was causing the browser to crash.
Changed behavior:
- Resolved a problem where the “Deleted favorites” section wasn’t showing the items or folders that were recently removed in the signed-in profile.
- Fixed an issue where the Copilot Theme display was incomplete.
- Fixed an issue where the “open in new tab” button should not be displayed on the toolbar.
- Resolved a problem where the screen reader was not providing any feedback upon retrieval of search results.
- Fixed a navigation issue where the keyboard focus became stuck when moving through the ‘Search Favorites’ edit field suggestions.
- Fixed an issue where, upon a cold start of the app on Android, the first chat initiated through omnibox defaulted to voice input rather than text input.
- Fixed an issue where site icons would overlap, and an icon appeared to track mouse movements after repeatedly dragging a transient icon.
- Resolved a problem where a default icon was needed for extensions while they were loading.
- iOS: Fixed an issue on iOS where, after relocating the address bar to the bottom, an additional avatar would appear at the top when navigating from the New Tab Page (NTP) to any website.
- Android:
- Fixed an issue that caused the “OK” button to appear on the shopping UI for cash back upon refreshing the page on android.
- Fixed an issue that prevented the download completion dialog from appearing once a task was finished on android.