Microsoft Edge Dev channel introduces Copilot integration in the PDF viewer

Microsoft released a new update for the Dev Channel of its Edge browser. This channel is for early adopters who want to test new features before they are released to the general public. Dev Channel builds may contain bugs and stability issues.

This update has a new icon for Copilot within the Edge Dev Channel’s PDF viewer. The functionality of Copilot within the PDF viewer is not detailed in the update announcement. But the future versions may allow users to leverage Copilot’s capabilities, such as summarization, translation, or text generation, while working with PDFs.

All this comes after Microsoft announced that Microsoft Edge will retire the legacy PDF engine in early 2025 and replace it with Adobe Acrobat.

Here are all the announced changes: