Microsoft releases Edge Dev channel build 96.0.1043.1 with Picture in Picture support on Windows

Microsoft today released the new v96.0.1043.1 build for Edge Dev channel users. This new build comes with Picture in Picture support on Windows, Share support on Windows 7 and several bug fixes. Find the full change log of Edge Dev Channel build below.
Added features and bug fixes:
- Added Share support to Windows 7.
- Enabled Picture in Picture support on Windows.
- Finished rolling out the ability to search the web for an image in the sidebar from the context menu.
- Management policies (note that updates to documentation or administrative templates may not have occurred yet):
- Added a policy to control if the Typosquatting Checker is Enabled, which is a feature that warns if the website being navigated to isn’t the one that was intended because the address was mistyped.
- Added a policy to control if Renderer App Container support is Enabled, which controls if tab processes are created with extra security.
- Added a policy to control if Application Guard Upload Blocking in Enabled, which controls if files are allowed to be uploaded from Application Guard window.
- Added a policy to control when Efficiency Mode is active.
- Added a policy to control if the New SmartScreen Library is Enabled, which will be deprecated and removed along with the legacy SmartScreen library.
- Added a policy to control if Shared Links are Enabled, which controls access to the list in History of links shared by or to the user from other Microsoft 365 apps.
- Added a policy to configure Force Sync Types, which determines which types of data are required to be synced.
Edge Dev Improved Reliability:
- Fixed an issue where using a to draw on a touchscreen sometimes causes a Blue Screen of Death.
- Fixed a crash when autofilling payment card info.
- Fixed an issue where new tabs sometimes immediately crash as soon as they’re opened.
- Fixed an issue where certain shopping websites crash or are blank.
- Fixed a crash when closing the last window in a profile.
- Fixed a crash on launch if a Guest window was the last window closed during the previous session.
- Fixed a crash on startup after taking a major update.
- Fixed a crash on launch on mobile.
- Fixed a crash on Android 12.
Changed Behavior:
- Fixed an issue where certain benchmarks were running slower than expected.
- Fixed an issue where tabs sometimes aren’t restored from a previous browsing.
- Fixed an issue where the Web Capture entry sometimes isn’t available in the context menu.
- Fixed an issue on HoloLens where microphone input doesn’t work.
- Fixed an issue on Mac where shortcuts to PWAs or websites installed as apps are not removed when the PWA or app is uninstalled.
- Fixed an issue where moving tabs to another profile sometimes doesn’t work.
- Fixed an issue when sending a tab to another device where the list of devices to send to sometimes doesn’t list all the available devices properly if multiple channels are installed on a single device.
- Fixed an issue where navigations never finish in Application Guard windows.
- Fixed an issue where Application Guard windows sometimes use the wrong proxy setting.
- Fixed an issue where manually importing data from another browser sometimes fails to import some data.
- Fixed an issue where the Pinning Wizard doesn’t work.
- Fixed an issue where the Web Widget sometimes doesn’t open.
- Fixed an issue where certain panes like the Assistance pane can’t be unpinned once they’re pinned.
- Fixed an issue where some popups can’t be closed by clicking outside of them.
- Fixed an issue where Guided Switch customizations like opening a link in a specific profile fail.
- Fixed an issue where Guided Switch sometimes doesn’t correctly handle links that redirect.
- Fixed an issue where tab group indicators sometimes aren’t placed correctly in the UI.
- Mobile:
- Fixed an issue where users can sometimes get stuck in a sign-in loop.
- Fixed an issue where websites can’t be accessed when Conditional Access policies are on.
- Fixed an issue where certain Top Site tiles can’t be removed.
- Fixed an issue where the new tab page is blank.
- Fixed an issue where Top Sites tiles sometimes don’t navigate properly.
- Developer:
Known issues:
- Users of certain ad blocking extensions may experience playback errors on YouTube. As a workaround, temporarily disabling the extension should allow playback to proceed. See this help article for more details.
- Some users are still running into an issue where all tabs and extensions immediately crash with a STATUS_INVALID_IMAGE_HASH error. The most common cause of this error is outdated security or antivirus software from vendors like Symantec, and in those cases, updating that software will fix it.
- Users of the Kaspersky Internet Suite who have the associated extension installed may sometimes see webpages like Gmail fail to load. This failure is due to the main Kaspersky software being out of date, and is thus fixed by making sure the latest version is installed.
- Some users are seeing “wobbling” behavior when scrolling using trackpad gestures or touchscreens, where scrolling in one dimension also causes the page to subtly scroll back and forth in the other. Note that this only affects certain websites and seems to be worse on certain devices. This is most likely related to our ongoing work to bring scrolling back to parity with Edge Legacy’s behavior, so if this behavior is undesirable, you can temporarily turn it off by disabling the edge://flags/#edge-experimental-scrolling flag.
This Edge Dev channel update should download and install directly but in case it doesn’t then you can head to the Edge settings and manually update the browser.
Comments