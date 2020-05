The latest Edge Dev and Canary Builds will now let you translate text in Immersive reader.

To access the feature enter Immersive reader using the address bar icon, click on reading preferences and select Translate Entire Page.

Besides removing distractions such as graphics and ads from pages, one of the best features of Immersive Reader is the ability to read text aloud.

Readers can try the new feature in the Edge Canary and Dev channel now.

via Techdows