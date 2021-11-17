Microsoft releases Edge Dev channel build 97.0.1072.8 with smart history searches in the address bar

Microsoft today released the new v 97.0.1072.8 build for Edge Dev channel users. This new build comes with support for smart history searches in the address bar, new management policies and more. Find the full change log of Edge Dev Channel build below.
Added features and bug fixes:
- Enabled support for smart history searches in the address bar. Previously, this was only available on the History management page.
- Added a management policy to control if Internet Explorer Mode Tab In Edge Mode is Allowed, which lets sites on the IE mode list be temporarily opened in a non-IE mode tab for testing purposes. Note that updates to documentation or administrative templates may not have occurred yet.
- Enabled support for a management policy from Chromium to control CORS Non-Wildcard Request Headers Support.
- Added an API to WebView2 apps to control playing media (Issue 41).
Edge Dev Improved Reliability:
- Fixed an issue on Linux where certain Settings pages crash or are blank.
- Fixed a crash on the new tab page.
- Fixed a crash when certain popups open.
- Fixed a crash when showing certain menus or popups.
- Fixed a crash when interacting with certain popups.
- Fixed an issue where interactions with desktop notifications sometimes fail.
Changed Behavior:
- Fixed an issue where PDFs sometimes start seeing blank white pages after scrolling for a while.
- Fixed an issue where certain types of text annotations in PDFs don’t work.
- Fixed an issue where pinned tab groups aren’t restored when the browser is re-opened.
- Fixed an issue where the mini context menu blocks UI on certain websites that have their own UI that appears upon selection.
- Fixed an issue on mobile where certain sync settings don’t work.
- Fixed an issue on mobile where website notifications don’t work.
- Fixed an issue on mobile where saving payment card info to the browser sometimes fails.
- Fixed an issue on mobile where importing data from other browsers sometimes fails.
Known issues:
- Users of certain ad blocking extensions may experience playback errors on YouTube. As a workaround, temporarily disabling the extension should allow playback to proceed. See this help article for more details.
- Some users are still running into an issue where all tabs and extensions immediately crash with a STATUS_INVALID_IMAGE_HASH error. The most common cause of this error is outdated security or antivirus software from vendors like Symantec, and in those cases, updating that software will fix it.
- Users of the Kaspersky Internet Suite who have the associated extension installed may sometimes see webpages like Gmail fail to load. This failure is due to the main Kaspersky software being out of date, and is thus fixed by making sure the latest version is installed.
- Some users are seeing “wobbling” behavior when scrolling using trackpad gestures or touchscreens, where scrolling in one dimension also causes the page to subtly scroll back and forth in the other. Note that this only affects certain websites and seems to be worse on certain devices. This is most likely related to our ongoing work to bring scrolling back to parity with Edge Legacy’s behavior, so if this behavior is undesirable, you can temporarily turn it off by disabling the edge://flags/#edge-experimental-scrolling flag.
This Edge Dev channel update should download and install directly but in case it doesn’t then you can head to the Edge settings and manually update the browser.
