Microsoft releases Edge Dev channel build 96.0.1047.2 with support for adding Citations and more

Microsoft today released the new v96.0.1047.2 build for Edge Dev channel users. This new build comes with support for adding Citations to items in a Collection, support for Super Duper Secure Mode flag on Linux and more. Find the full change log of Edge Dev Channel build below.
Added features and bug fixes:
- Added support for showing the Downloads menu and button in popup windows that don’t have a standard address bar/toolbar.
- Added support for adding Citations to items in a Collection.
- Added more support for resetting sync data for work and school accounts.
- Added support for the Super Duper Secure Mode flag on Linux.
- Added a management policy to control Internet Explorer Integration Complex Nav Data Types, which controls how form data and headers are sent in IE mode tabs. Note that updates to documentation or administrative templates may not have occurred yet.
- Added an API for WebVew2 apps to print to PDF (Issue 364).
Edge Dev Improved Reliability:
- Fixed a crash when a webpage shows a popup alert.
- Fixed a crash when using the Web Widget.
- Fixed a crash when turning sync on or off.
- Fixed a crash when opening a popup like the … menu by clicking its button on the toolbar.
- Mobile:
- Fixed a crash after signing out of the browser.
- Fixed a crash when saving a password.
- Fixed a crash when a website requests a new permission.
Changed Behavior:
- Fixed an issue where sync doesn’t work for work and school accounts.
- Fixed an issue where certain websites don’t work when Super Duper Secure Mode is enabled.
- Fixed an issue where the Collections pane sometimes can’t be closed.
- Fixed an issue where editing text in a Collection sometimes causes the pane to scroll unexpectedly.
- Fixed an issue where sidebar searches sometimes show content cut-off.
- Fixed an issue where the What’s New page doesn’t appear after updating the browser.
- Mobile:
- Improved ad blocking on certain websites.
- Fixed an issue where the browser sometimes can’t be signed into.
- Fixed an issue where a sync error dialog sometimes mistakenly appears, and when clicked on, it doesn’t navigate to sync settings.
- Fixed an issue where proxy settings are sometimes ignored.
- Fixed an issue where links that are clicked in InPrivate tabs sometimes are opened in non-InPrivate tabs.
- Fixed an issue where certain settings aren’t remembered after they’re turned on.
- Fixed an issue where the new tab page is rendered incorrectly.
- Fixed an issue where InPrivate sometimes isn’t disabled via management policy when it should be.
- Fixed an issue where Rewards prompts for a sign-in to a work or school account even though Rewards isn’t available for that type of account.
- Fixed an issue where certain internal websites sometimes don’t load properly for work and school users.
- Fixed an issue where websites sometimes have to be signed into twice in a row in order to actually be logged into the site.
- Fixed an issue where tabs sometimes close unexpectedly.
- Fixed an exception in WebView2 applications (Issue 1781).
Known issues:
- Users of certain ad blocking extensions may experience playback errors on YouTube. As a workaround, temporarily disabling the extension should allow playback to proceed. See this help article for more details.
- Some users are still running into an issue where all tabs and extensions immediately crash with a STATUS_INVALID_IMAGE_HASH error. The most common cause of this error is outdated security or antivirus software from vendors like Symantec, and in those cases, updating that software will fix it.
- Users of the Kaspersky Internet Suite who have the associated extension installed may sometimes see webpages like Gmail fail to load. This failure is due to the main Kaspersky software being out of date, and is thus fixed by making sure the latest version is installed.
- Some users are seeing “wobbling” behavior when scrolling using trackpad gestures or touchscreens, where scrolling in one dimension also causes the page to subtly scroll back and forth in the other. Note that this only affects certain websites and seems to be worse on certain devices. This is most likely related to our ongoing work to bring scrolling back to parity with Edge Legacy’s behavior, so if this behavior is undesirable, you can temporarily turn it off by disabling the edge://flags/#edge-experimental-scrolling flag.
This Edge Dev channel update should download and install directly but in case it doesn’t then you can head to the Edge settings and manually update the browser.
Comments