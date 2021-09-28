Microsoft releases Edge Dev channel build 96.0.1028.0 with the ability to view Office files

Microsoft today released the new v96.0.1028.0 build for Edge Dev channel users. This new build comes with the ability to view downloaded Office files directly in the browser, ability to edit payment info and several bug fixes. Find the full change log of Edge Dev Channel build below.
Added features and bug fixes:
- Added a shortcut button in Settings to personalize the Web Widget.
- Added a Setting on iOS to restore tabs on startup.
- Added the ability to swipe to close tabs on iOS.
- Features enabled by default:
- The ability to view downloaded Office files directly in the browser.
- The ability to edit payment card information prior to uploading it to Microsoft Pay.
- Management policies from Chromium that we have enabled support for:
- Control if the Audio Process will have High Priority Enabled, which is a temporary measure to work around issues with audio capture when the audio process is running at normal priority.
- Set the Print Rasterize Pdf Dpi, which controls the resolution PDFs are printed at when printing them using rasterization.
- Control the Print PostScript Mode, which controls the speed and quality that certain fonts print at.
Edge Dev Improved Reliability:
- Fixed a crash when certain popups open.
- Fixed a crash when opening a Shopping popup.
- Fixed a crash when highlighting text.
- Mobile:
- Fixed a crash when signing into the browser.
- Fixed a crash when using Family Safety.
- WebView2:
- Fixed a crash when closing WebView2 apps while download popups are open (Issue 1723).
- Fixed an issue on Windows 11 where updating the browser can sometimes cause files necessary for WebView2 apps to function to be deleted, resulting in crashes or errors when trying to launch the apps or the browser.
Changed Behavior:
- Fixed an issue where text annotations on PDF documents sometimes don’t save all the typed text.
- Fixed an issue where items sometimes fail to be added to Collections.
- Fixed an issue where overscroll doesn’t work when scrolling with a trackpad or touchscreen.
- Fixed an issue where certain Shopping features are available in InPrivate when they shouldn’t be.
- Fixed an issue where the Define context menu option sometimes does nothing.
- Fixed an issue where ungrouping a tab group can sometimes cause the tabs to become invisible.
- Fixed an issue where websites and apps can’t be pinned to the Windows taskbar.
- Fixed an issue where opening a PWA or website installed as an app sometimes fails or just opens a regular browser tab.
- Fixed an issue in Kids mode where Minecraft login fails.
- Mobile:
- Fixed an issue where browser accounts are sometimes signed out after updating the app.
- Fixed an issue where closing the last tab doesn’t automatically open up the new tab page.
- Fixed an issue where the Top Sites tiles don’t appear when inputting text in the address bar.
- Fixed an issue where requesting the desktop version of a website sometimes doesn’t work.
- Fixed an issue where parts of the Tab Center UI are sometimes missing.
- Fixed an issue where Favorites can’t be renamed.
- Fixed an issue where page translation sometimes breaks interactivity with certain elements on the webpage.
- WebView2:
- Fixed an issue in WebView2 apps where closing a download popup in one app window actually closes the download popup in a different window, not the current one (Issue 1688).
- Fixed an issue in WebView2 apps where CreateWebResourceResponse fails (Issue 1706).
Known issues:
- Users of certain ad blocking extensions may experience playback errors on YouTube. As a workaround, temporarily disabling the extension should allow playback to proceed. See this help article for more details.
- Some users are still running into an issue where all tabs and extensions immediately crash with a STATUS_INVALID_IMAGE_HASH error. The most common cause of this error is outdated security or antivirus software from vendors like Symantec, and in those cases, updating that software will fix it.
- Users of the Kaspersky Internet Suite who have the associated extension installed may sometimes see webpages like Gmail fail to load. This failure is due to the main Kaspersky software being out of date, and is thus fixed by making sure the latest version is installed.
- Some users are seeing “wobbling” behavior when scrolling using trackpad gestures or touchscreens, where scrolling in one dimension also causes the page to subtly scroll back and forth in the other. Note that this only affects certain websites and seems to be worse on certain devices. This is most likely related to our ongoing work to bring scrolling back to parity with Edge Legacy’s behavior, so if this behavior is undesirable, you can temporarily turn it off by disabling the edge://flags/#edge-experimental-scrolling flag.
This Edge Dev channel update should download and install directly but in case it doesn’t then you can head to the Edge settings and manually update the browser.
