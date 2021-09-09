Microsoft releases Edge Dev channel build 95.0.1000.0 with the ability to sync IE mode site lists

Microsoft today released the new v95.0.1000.0 build for Edge Dev channel users. This new build comes with the ability to sync IE mode site lists and several bug fixes. Find the full change log of Edge Dev Channel build below.

Added features and bug fixes:

Added the ability to sync custom IE mode site lists between devices.

Re-enabled the improved browser profile sign-in dialog.

Fixed a crash on launch on Linux.

Fixed a crash when clicking the … menu in a PWA or website installed as an app.

Fixed a crash when watching videos.

Fixed a crash when using Smart Copy.

Fixed an issue where the browser crashes when switching to a different profile, including Guest or Kids mode.

Fixed an error when exporting a Collection to Word.

Fixed an issue on mobile where Collections sometimes don’t sync.

Edge Dev Known issues:

Users of certain ad blocking extensions may experience playback errors on Youtube. As a workaround, temporarily disabling the extension should allow playback to proceed. See this help article for more details.

Some users are still running into an issue where all tabs and extensions immediately crash with a STATUS_INVALID_IMAGE_HASH error. The most common cause of this error is outdated security or antivirus software from vendors like Symantec, and in those cases, updating that software will fix it.

Users of the Kaspersky Internet Suite who have the associated extension installed may sometimes see webpages like Gmail fail to load. This failure is due to the main Kaspersky software being out of date, and is thus fixed by making sure the latest version is installed.

Some users are still seeing favorites get duplicated. This issue should be reduced now that automatic deduplication has been introduced into Insider channels, but we’re still rolling that out in Stable. We’ve also seen duplication happen when running the manual deduplicator on multiple machines before either machine has a chance to fully sync its changes, so make sure to leave plenty of time in between runs of the deduplicator.

Some users are seeing “wobbling” behavior when scrolling using trackpad gestures or touchscreens, where scrolling in one dimension also causes the page to subtly scroll back and forth in the other. Note that this only affects certain websites and seems to be worse on certain devices. This is most likely related to our ongoing work to bring scrolling back to parity with Edge Legacy’s behavior, so if this behavior is undesirable, you can temporarily turn it off by disabling the edge://flags/#edge-experimental-scrolling flag.

This Edge Dev channel update should download and install directly but in case it doesn’t then you can head to the Edge settings and manually update the browser.