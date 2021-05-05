Microsoft today released the new v92.0.878.0 build for Edge Dev channel users. Microsoft however notes that this build does not have much new, and has referred followers to the changelog of v92.0.873.1, which was the first build on Chromium 92 to see what improvements came to the browser recently.

There is however one new feature in this week’s build of Edge Dev. You can now choose which collection to add all your tabs to. Simply Right-click on a tab and hover on “Add all tabs to Collections”

See last week’s changelog below:

New features include:

Enabled support for a management policy from Chromium to control if Shared Array Buffer Unrestricted Access is Allowed.

Enabled support for a management policy from Chromium to control if Headless Mode is Enabled.

Improved reliability:

Fixed an issue where certain websites randomly crash.

Fixed a crash when playing certain videos.

Fixed a crash when sending feedback.

Fixed an issue where opening a management popup like History multiple times via the keyboard shortcut sometimes opens the popup multiple times or crashes the browser.

Fixed an issue where the browser sometimes is broken and can’t navigate anywhere if multiple separate user accounts are logged into the device simultaneously.

Fixed an issue where using Web Capture or Smart Copy sometimes crashes the browser.

Fixed an issue where using controls like dropdown menus on webpages sometimes crashes them.

Changed behavior:

Fixed an issue where the setting and the management policy to disable the password reveal button in password fields on webpages doesn’t work.

Fixed an issue where the management policy to Go To Intranet Site For Single Word Entry In Address Bar doesn’t work.

Fixed an issue where changes to saved passwords sometimes don’t sync.

Fixed an issue where notes or comments in Collections don’t sync alongside the rest of the content.

Fixed an issue where opening favorites from the Favorites management page sometimes fails.

Fixed an issue where the prompt to restore tabs after opening the browser unexpectedly appears.

Fixed an issue where selecting all text in a PDF sometimes doesn’t actually select all text.

Fixed an issue where the Vertical Tabs pane sometimes doesn’t collapse.

Fixed an issue where importing data from another browser sometimes misses some things.

Fixed an issue where favicons in the Windows taskbar preview thumbnails that appear when you hover over a window icon on the taskbar sometimes aren’t correct.

Fixed an issue where clicking on Taskbar shortcuts of pinned websites or websites installed as apps sometimes opens a window with a separate Taskbar icon instead of attaching the window to the existing one.

Fixed an issue where Math Helper sometimes fails to load.

Fixed an issue where the Web Widget is sometimes blank or black.

Fixed an issue where Sleeping Tabs that aren’t supposed to be discarded sometimes are anyway.

Fixed an issue where the back/forward navigation buttons sometimes don’t work in Kids mode.

Fixed an issue with exiting Kids Mode when the prompt to ask before closing the browser if multiple tabs are open is enabled in Settings.

Known issues:

Certain extensions such as the Microsoft Editor extension don’t work on Linux. As soon as they’re installed, they crash and are disabled. We’re currently investigating.

Users of certain ad blocking extensions may experience playback errors on Youtube. As a workaround, temporarily disabling the extension should allow playback to proceed. See this help article for more details.

Some users are still running into an issue where all tabs and extensions immediately crash with a STATUS_INVALID_IMAGE_HASH error. The most common cause of this error is outdated security or antivirus software from vendors like Symantec, and in those cases, updating that software will fix it.

Users of the Kaspersky Internet Suite who have the associated extension installed may sometimes see webpages like Gmail fail to load. This failure is due to the main Kaspersky software being out of date, and is thus fixed by making sure the latest version is installed.

Some users are still seeing favorites get duplicated. This issue should be reduced now that automatic deduplication has been introduced into Insider channels, but we’re still rolling that out in Stable. We’ve also seen duplication happen when running the manual deduplicator on multiple machines before either machine has a chance to fully sync its changes, so make sure to leave plenty of time in between runs of the deduplicator.

Some users are seeing “wobbling” behavior when scrolling using trackpad gestures or touchscreens, where scrolling in one dimension also causes the page to subtly scroll back and forth in the other. Note that this only affects certain websites and seems to be worse on certain devices. This is most likely related to our ongoing work to bring scrolling back to parity with Edge Legacy’s behavior, so if this behavior is undesirable, you can temporarily turn it off by disabling the edge://flags/#edge-experimental-scrolling flag.

This Edge Dev channel update should download and install directly but in case it doesn’t then you can head to the Edge settings and manually update the browser.