Microsoft today released the new v91.0.864.1 build for Edge Dev channel users. This is the final build, barring emergency patches, before Microsoft moves to Build 92 of Chromium, and this version will be coming to the Beta channel soon.

Find the full changelog of Edge Dev Channel builds below.

Added features:

Added options to print documents at their actual size or to fit them to the page.

Added an option to prompt before closing a window with multiple tabs open.

Added the ability to clear Media Foundation data on demand. Note that on-exit is coming later.

Enabled Math Helper by default on Mac and Windows now that the rollout has completed.

Added a management policy to enable Math Solver.

Enabled support for the Chromium management policy to control Explicitly Allowed Network Ports.

Added support for ClickOnce on Windows 7.

Improved reliability:

Fixed a crash when dragging and dropping tabs.

Fixed a crash on launch that makes it appear as though the browser isn’t opening.

Fixed an issue where certain websites crash a few seconds after loading.

Fixed a crash when interacting with the Favorites popup.

Fixed a crash when sorting Collections.

Fixed a crash when Collections sync is enabled.

Fixed a crash when closing tabs while popups like the Find On Page bar are open.

Fixed a crash when Shopping is enabled.

Changed behavior:

Fixed an issue where the favicons for the Top Sites tiles on the New Tab Page are broken.

Fixed an issue where Collections appear to have no items in them even though they do.

Fixed an issue Collections deletes and undeletes sometimes don’t work or don’t sync.

Fixed an issue where the Site Information popup incorrectly states that webpages currently being viewed in Immersive Reader are aren’t secure even though the original webpage was.

Fixed an issue where the management policy to Save Cookies On Exit isn’t working for certain websites when the Default Cookies Setting is set to delete cookies on exit (option 4).

Fixed an issue on Linux where online voices for Read Aloud sometimes aren’t working.

Fixed an issue where the basic authentication prompt appears for websites when the Windows Hello prompt is expected because a management policy is set.

Improved the Immersive Reader keyboard shortcut to apply to more pages.

Fixed an issue where Immersive Reader eligibility for some pages unexpectedly disappears when interacting with the pages.

Fixed an issue tab drag and drop sometimes doesn’t work with vertical tabs if tabs are pinned.

Fixed an issue where websites that are installed as apps sometimes don’t handle links that should open in them (instead, the links open in regular tabs).

Fixed an issue where translating web pages can sometimes cause content on them to disappear.

Fixed an issue where dropdowns on webpages appear to be autofill data even when they aren’t.

Fixed an issue where the Device Mode button in the F12 Dev Tools sometimes doesn’t work.

Fixed an issue where right-clicking on Collections sometimes doesn’t bring up the correct menu.

Fixed an issue where popups from IE mode tabs sometimes open in regular tabs instead of IE ones.

Obsoleted the management policy to enable Proactive Auth.

Known issues:

Certain extensions such as the Microsoft Editor extension don’t work on Linux. As soon as they’re installed, they crash and are disabled. We’re currently investigating.

Users of certain ad blocking extensions may experience playback errors on Youtube. As a workaround, temporarily disabling the extension should allow playback to proceed. See this help article for more details.

Some users are still running into an issue where all tabs and extensions immediately crash with a STATUS_INVALID_IMAGE_HASH error. The most common cause of this error is outdated security or antivirus software from vendors like Symantec, and in those cases, updating that software will fix it.

Users of the Kaspersky Internet Suite who have the associated extension installed may sometimes see webpages like Gmail fail to load. This failure is due to the main Kaspersky software being out of date, and is thus fixed by making sure the latest version is installed.

Some users are still seeing favorites get duplicated. This issue should be reduced now that automatic deduplication has been introduced into Insider channels, but we’re still rolling that out in Stable. We’ve also seen duplication happen when running the manual deduplicator on multiple machines before either machine has a chance to fully sync its changes, so make sure to leave plenty of time in between runs of the deduplicator.

Some users are seeing “wobbling” behavior when scrolling using trackpad gestures or touchscreens, where scrolling in one dimension also causes the page to subtly scroll back and forth in the other. Note that this only affects certain websites and seems to be worse on certain devices. This is most likely related to our ongoing work to bring scrolling back to parity with Edge Legacy’s behavior, so if this behavior is undesirable, you can temporarily turn it off by disabling the edge://flags/#edge-experimental-scrolling flag.

This Edge Dev channel update should download and install directly but in case it doesn’t then you can head to the Edge settings and manually update the browser.