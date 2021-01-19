Microsoft Edge Dev channel build 89.0.767.0 comes with several new features

Microsoft today announced the release of v89.0.767.0 build for Edge Dev channel users. This new build comes improved autofill feature, vertical tabs, and more. This build also comes with several bug fixes. Find the full change log of Edge Dev Channel build below.
Added features:
- Added the ability to save and autofill birthdays.
- Added the ability for autofill to read data such as addresses that have been copied to the clipboard and suggest them as potential autofill candidates when filling in the associated fields in a webpage.
- Added Share to the … menu in websites installed as apps.
- Finished rolling out Vertical Tabs.
- Added a management policy to control whether or not to Show Recommendations. Note that updates to documentation or administrative templates may not have occurred yet.
- Added a management policy to control Cloud Policy retrieval. Note that updates to documentation or administrative templates may not be available yet.
Improved reliability:
- Fixed an issue where opening an InPrivate window sometimes crashes the browser.
- Fixed a crash when using Web Capture.
- Fixed a crash when showing a tooltip.
- Fixed a crash when downloading something.
Edge Dev Channel Changed behavior:
- Fixed an issue where links in Immersive Reader sometimes don’t work.
- Fixed an issue where sorting Collections sometimes fails.
- Fixed an issue where copying and pasting Collections items sometimes pastes them twice.
- Fixed an issue where the management policy for Kiosk Delete Downloads On Exit doesn’t work.
- Fixed an issue where the management Policy to Redirect Sites From Internet Explorer Redirect Mode sometimes doesn’t work.
- Fixed an issue where websites installed as apps can’t use Web Capture.
- Fixed an issue where Guided Switch sometimes opens an incorrect page after redirecting a link from a personal profile to a work/school profile.
- Fixed an issue on Mac where the media Touchbar sometimes appears on pages that don’t have any media.
- Fixed some laggy UI on Mac.
- Added the Insider Channel name to the menu bar on Mac.
Edge Dev Known issues:
- Certain extensions such as the Microsoft Editor extension don’t work on Linux. As soon as they’re installed, they crash and are disabled. We’re currently investigating.
- Users of certain ad blocking extensions may experience playback errors on Youtube. As a workaround, temporarily disabling the extension should allow playback to proceed. See https://techcommunity.microsoft.com/t5/articles/known-issue-adblock-causing-errors-on-youtube/m-p/14… for more details.
- Some users are still running into an issue where all tabs and extensions immediately crash with a STATUS_INVALID_IMAGE_HASH error. The most common cause of this error is outdated security or antivirus software from vendors like Symantec, and in those cases, updating that software will fix it.
- Users of the Kaspersky Internet Suite who have the associated extension installed may sometimes see webpages like Gmail fail to load. This failure is due to the main Kaspersky software being out of date, and is thus fixed by making sure the latest version is installed.
- Some users are seeing favorites get duplicated after we made some previous fixes in that area. The most common way this is triggered is by installing the Stable channel of Edge and then signing into it with an account that has already signed into Edge before. This issue should be reduced now that automatic deduplication has been introduced into Insider channels. However, we’ve also seen duplication happen when running the manual deduplicator on multiple machines before either machine has a chance to fully sync its changes, so while we wait for the automatic deduplication to make it to Stable, make sure to leave plenty of time in between runs of the deduplicator.
- Some users are seeing “wobbling” behavior when scrolling using trackpad gestures or touchscreens, where scrolling in one dimension also causes the page to subtly scroll back and forth in the other. Note that this only affects certain websites and seems to be worse on certain devices. This is most likely related to our ongoing work to bring scrolling back to parity with Edge Legacy’s behavior, so if this behavior is undesirable, you can temporarily turn it off by disabling the edge://flags/#edge-experimental-scrolling flag.
This Edge Dev channel update should download and install directly but in case it doesn’t then you can head to the Edge settings and manually update the browser.
