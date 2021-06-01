Microsoft today released the new 92.0.902.2 build for Edge Dev channel users. This is the last build for version 92, and should soon come to the beta channel.

The update brings the following new features:

Added a feature flag to enter Immersive Reader automatically when navigating to an eligible page.

Improved the … menu in PWAs and websites installed as apps to only show relevant options.

Finished rolling out the new Extensions menu, Smart History Search, and Price History.

Enabled by default the ability to pin the Favorites, History, etc. menus and have that state remembered, as well as the Collections popup menu.

Added management policies to control if the setting for AAD Website SSO Using This Profile is Enabled, the Automatic HTTPS Default setting, if Internet Explorer Integration to Reload In IE Mode is Allowed, the Internet Explorer Integration Local Site List Expiration in Days, and if Local Browser Data Share is Enabled, which controls how Edge shares local user data with the Windows Search Indexer. Note that updates to documentation and administrative templates may not have happened yet.

Improved reliability:

Fixed an issue where new tabs crash as soon as they’re opened.

Fixed an issue where navigating to certain websites sometimes crashes the browser.

Fixed an issue where typing into a password field sometimes crashes the browser.

Fixed a crash when closing a tab.

Fixed an issue on Mac where closing a tab sometimes crashes the browser.

Fixed a crash when opening InPrivate windows.

Fixed a crash when installing a PWA or website as an app.

Fixed a crash using Smart Copy or Web Capture.

Fixed an issue where opening items in a Collection sometimes crashes the browser.

Fixed an issue where searching for a setting sometimes crashes the Settings page.

Fixed an issue on Mac where searching for settings causes the Settings page to go blank.

Fixed an issue where the Settings page to view all permissions for a particular website is blank.

Fixed a hang when opening the browser.

Fixed an issue where AV1 videos sometimes don’t work.

Changed behaviour:

Fixed an issue where certain videos, like on Amazon, fail to play with the error “video unavailable”.

Fixed an issue where recent tabs aren’t restored via ctrl+shift+T if a PWA or a website installed as an app has recently been closed.

Re-enabled PWAs and websites installed as apps to be restored with the browser’s previous session.

Fixed an issue where the dialogue to restore tabs after the browser unexpectedly shuts down sometimes appears unexpectedly if certain extensions are installed.

Fixed an issue where the Default Cookie Setting management policy unexpectedly disables the setting to Block Third-Party Cookies.

Fixed an issue on Linux where sync doesn’t work.

Fixed an issue with syncing favourites.

Fixed an issue where printing multiple times sometimes fails.

Fixed an issue where the History popup sometimes scrolls or goes blank unexpectedly.

Fixed an issue where new windows couldn’t be opened from the Jumplist.

Fixed an issue where tooltips sometimes get stuck onscreen.

Fixed an issue where the list of trackers in the site info popup is blank.

Fixed an issue where corrupted extensions can’t be repaired.

Fixed an issue where favorites imported from another browser sometimes aren’t arranged correctly.

Fixed an issue where importing certain types of data from other browsers fails.

Fixed an issue where the “Switch to this tab” button in the address bar dropdown sometimes goes to the wrong tab.

Fixed an issue where Web Capture or Smart Copy don’t automatically scroll when selecting content.

Fixed an issue on Mac where keyboard shortcuts sometimes have missing or incorrect symbols.

Fixed an issue where certain UI like the new tab button is unexpectedly colored red.

Deprecated the management policy to control if Internet Explorer Integration Testing is Allowed.

Obsoleted the management policy to Enable Sha 1 For Local Anchors.

Disabled Kids Mode on Linux.

Known issues:

Certain extensions such as the Microsoft Editor extension don’t work on Linux. As soon as they’re installed, they crash and are disabled. Microsoft is currently investigating.

Users of certain ad blocking extensions may experience playback errors on Youtube. As a workaround, temporarily disabling the extension should allow playback to proceed. See this help article for more details.

Some users are still running into an issue where all tabs and extensions immediately crash with a STATUS_INVALID_IMAGE_HASH error. The most common cause of this error is outdated security or antivirus software from vendors like Symantec, and in those cases, updating that software will fix it.

Users of the Kaspersky Internet Suite who have the associated extension installed may sometimes see webpages like Gmail fail to load. This failure is due to the main Kaspersky software being out of date, and is thus fixed by making sure the latest version is installed.

Some users are still seeing favourites get duplicated. This issue should be reduced now that automatic deduplication has been introduced into Insider channels, but we’re still rolling that out in Stable. We’ve also seen duplication happen when running the manual deduplicator on multiple machines before either machine has a chance to fully sync its changes, so make sure to leave plenty of time in between runs of the deduplicator.

Some users are seeing “wobbling” behavior when scrolling using trackpad gestures or touchscreens, where scrolling in one dimension also causes the page to subtly scroll back and forth in the other. Note that this only affects certain websites and seems to be worse on certain devices. This is most likely related to our ongoing work to bring scrolling back to parity with Edge Legacy’s behaviour, so if this behaviour is undesirable, you can temporarily turn it off by disabling the edge://flags/#edge-experimental-scrolling flag.

This Edge Dev channel update should download and install directly but in case it doesn’t then you can head to the Edge settings and manually update the browser.