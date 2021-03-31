Microsoft today released the new 91.0.838.3 to the Dev channel users.
The update brings the following added features:
- Sign-in and sync for personal Microsoft accounts is now turned on by default on Linux!
- The PDF mini menu is gaining two new options! When you highlight a word, you’ll now see an option to search for that word or to define it. Those two options have been promoted from the full context menu due to common use, and you can read more about it here.
- Added the ability to open the Favorites, History, etc. management pages by clicking the Favorites, History, etc. name at the top of their respective popup menus.
- Added a setting to control whether or not Sleeping Tabs appear faded.
- Added a notification to switch profiles when a website or PWA is installed in one browser profile and you try to install the same one again in another profile. Note that this has been rolling out over the past few weeks, and is now enabled by default.
- Added a management policy to control if Application Guard Traffic Identification is Enabled, which controls if Application Guard windows send extra headers to identify to web pages that they’re being showing in an Application Guard window. Note that updates to documentation or administrative templates may not have occurred yet.
Improved reliability:
- Fixed a crash on startup that occurs if Edge has allowed websites to send desktop notifications.
- Fixed an issue on Mac where Kids Mode sometimes crashes on launch.
- Fixed an issue where videos on Netflix sometimes fail to play with error D7353.
- Fixed an issue where copying text out of Information Protected PDFs causes a crash.
- Fixed a browser crash when entering Kids mode.
- Fixed an issue where clicking the … menu in PWAs or websites installed as apps crashes the browser.
- Fixed a crash when navigating to file: URLs.
- Fixed an issue where the Web Widget won’t load and just shows that “Something went wrong”.
- Fixed an issue where the Web Widget sometimes fails to open if Edge isn’t already open.
- Fixed an issue where the browser uses too much memory the longer it’s open.
Changed behavior:
- Fixed an issue where the F12 Dev Tools Console is sometimes completely blank.
- Fixed an issue where IE mode tabs appear to never wake up from being asleep, even when they’re clicked on.
- Fixed an issue where the table of contents in some PDFs are blank.
- Fixed an issue where Settings pages sometimes don’t load or are blank.
- Fixed an issue where opening certain HTML files in IE mode fails.
- Fixed an issue where certain interactions with the vertical tabs pane fail when the Find on Page popup is open.
- Fixed an issue where downloads are sometimes initiated without prompting the user beforehand even though a prompt is expected.
- Fixed an issue on Mac where scrolling doesn’t behave properly, especially when using the keyboard.
- Fixed an issue where a notification is shown to restart Edge in order to install an update, even though there’s no update available to install.
- Fixed an issue where importing data from other browsers sometimes fails.
- Fixed an issue where portions of the Web Widget sometimes becomes invisible when switching browser profiles or themes.
- Fixed an issue where certain portions of webpages sometimes don’t render or work properly.
- Fixed an issue where permission prompts from certain websites appear too small or cut off.
- Fixed an issue where the Shopping flyout sometimes doesn’t open.
- Fixed an issue where vertical tabs sometimes forget their collapse state after toggling between vertical and horizontal mode.
Known issues:
- Certain extensions such as the Microsoft Editor extension don’t work on Linux. As soon as they’re installed, they crash and are disabled. We’re currently investigating.
- Users of certain ad blocking extensions may experience playback errors on Youtube. As a workaround, temporarily disabling the extension should allow playback to proceed. See this help article for more details.
- Some users are still running into an issue where all tabs and extensions immediately crash with a STATUS_INVALID_IMAGE_HASH error. The most common cause of this error is outdated security or antivirus software from vendors like Symantec, and in those cases, updating that software will fix it.
- Users of the Kaspersky Internet Suite who have the associated extension installed may sometimes see webpages like Gmail fail to load. This failure is due to the main Kaspersky software being out of date, and is thus fixed by making sure the latest version is installed.
- Some users are still seeing favorites get duplicated. This issue should be reduced now that automatic deduplication has been introduced into Insider channels, but we’re still rolling that out in Stable. We’ve also seen duplication happen when running the manual deduplicator on multiple machines before either machine has a chance to fully sync its changes, so make sure to leave plenty of time in between runs of the deduplicator.
- Some users are seeing “wobbling” behavior when scrolling using trackpad gestures or touchscreens, where scrolling in one dimension also causes the page to subtly scroll back and forth in the other. Note that this only affects certain websites and seems to be worse on certain devices. This is most likely related to our ongoing work to bring scrolling back to parity with Edge Legacy’s behavior, so if this behavior is undesirable, you can temporarily turn it off by disabling the edge://flags/#edge-experimental-scrolling flag.
This Edge Dev channel update should download and install directly but in case it doesn’t then you can head to the Edge settings and manually update the browser.
