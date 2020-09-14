You can now set Microsoft Edge as your default browser on Apple iOS 14

Back in June, Apple announced that it will allow users to set 3rd party browsers as their default web browser in iOS 14. Microsoft has now updated its Edge beta app with a new feature that will allow users to set Microsoft Edge as their default browser on Apple iOS 14. Apple iOS 14 is currently in beta, when it launches to the general public next month, users will be able to set Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge as their default browser.

If you are running the latest iOS 14 beta, install the latest Microsoft Edge TestFlight build to enjoy this new feature. You can download Microsoft Edge browser here from App Store.