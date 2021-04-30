Today Microsoft released Microsoft Edge Beta Build 91.0.864.11 is out, as part of their regular 6-weekly update cycle.

This is the first Beta release build on Chromium 91.

The Beta channel is considered to be the most stable preview channel, only releasing features well tested in the Canary and Dev version of the browser. The last major release was on March 16th, with more minor bug fixes since.

Microsoft has not updated the release notes yet, but new features are expected to include on-demand password generation, password monitor, MathsHelper, and better theme support.

Edge Beta can be downloaded at Microsoft here.

via Neowin