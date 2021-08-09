Microsoft announces the general availability of Dynamics 365 Intelligent Order Management

Microsoft Dynamics 365 Order Management

Microsoft today announced the general availability of Dynamics 365 Intelligent Order Management, a cloud-based solution that enables organizations to adapt future order and fulfillment complexities while supporting classic methods like buying online or from an app for in-store or curbside pickup. With Intelligent Order Management, organizations get real-time cross-channel inventory visibility and advanced analytical capabilities for better decision-making processes.

Using AI-powered order insights, they can re-model and orchestrate the order fulfillment journey with easy-to-use drag and drop tools, and proactively overcome bottlenecks— all while driving efficiencies across the supply chain to ensure that their customers’ needs are met on time and cost-effectively.

You can learn more about this solution here.

Source: Microsoft

