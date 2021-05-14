Microsoft rolling out Dolby Vision for gaming on Xbox Series X|S for Insiders

During the launch of Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft announced that Xbox Series X|S officially will be the only next-gen consoles supporting both the industry leading Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Dolby Atmos support is already available in both the next-gen consoles since launch.

Today, Microsoft announced that Dolby Vision for gaming on Xbox Series X|S is now rolling out to Xbox Insiders. With Dolby Vision on Xbox Series consoles, you can transform your gaming experience with full-spectrum visuals. Alpha Skip Ahead and Alpha Users can get access to Dolby Vision for Gaming on your Xbox Series X|S today.

When you play in Dolby Vision, you unlock the most realistic and lifelike visuals the game has to offer, with brightness, contrast, color, and depth that goes beyond even traditional HDR games. Experience the world the way it was meant to be seen.

Dolby Vision features:

Prepare for the brightest and darkest moments: Up to 40x brighter highlights and 10x deeper blacks bring fiery explosions and the deep void of outer space to life.

Up to 40x brighter highlights and 10x deeper blacks bring fiery explosions and the deep void of outer space to life. Unleash your imagination with ultravivid colors: Deep rich colors pop off the screen, transporting you to lush magical forests to desolate war zones.

Deep rich colors pop off the screen, transporting you to lush magical forests to desolate war zones. Reveal what you’ve been missing: More contrast and color reveal greater detail and texture. Peer into shadows, scan the horizon, and pick out camouflaged enemies before it’s too late.

More contrast and color reveal greater detail and texture. Peer into shadows, scan the horizon, and pick out camouflaged enemies before it’s too late. Say goodbye to adjustment sliders: Dolby Vision games automatically map to your Dolby Vision display as you play, so you’re always seeing the full picture.

via: Microsoft