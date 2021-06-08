Microsoft announces availability of Dictation feature for Outlook on iPhone and iPad

Microsoft today announced the availability of Dictation feature in Outlook for iOS. With Dictation feature, you can use your voice to respond to email or write new email messages.

With the Dictation feature, you can use speech-to-text to author content in Office with a microphone and a reliable internet connection. Using your voice is faster than typing and simplifies work on-the-go.

Microsoft also announced that Dictation feature is coming soon to Outlook for Android devices.

In addition to Dictate, Microsoft also announced the following two voice features for Outlook on iOS:

Search : It’s also easier and more natural to search with voice and to surface content in Outlook mobile. For instance, you can say “Find emails sent to John with attachments about the Q1 project budget”, without needing to rely on key search terms.

Meetings: Just tap the microphone icon and ask something like, “When’s my next team meeting?” Cortana will instantly contextualize your answer and get you up to speed. You can say, “Set up a meeting with Jill and her team for next Monday about the Q1 budget.” And then, “Add Jacob,” and Cortana will recognize the correct coworkers and compose the invite. Finish up with a quick, “Send it,” and your task is complete.

Source: Microsoft