Microsoft details Automatic Super Resolution (Auto SR) feature that improves game graphics

Microsoft has now brought Automatic Super Resolution (Auto SR), a new AI-powered technology, to improve game visuals and frame rates. This is the first time that AI super resolution is included straight in the operating system, making it easy to use for many different games.



What is Super Resolution?



Super resolution technology improves visual quality while increasing framerates. It works by rendering games at a lower resolution to significantly boost framerates. After that, AI-powered, algorithms are used to upscale and enhance the visuals with stunning detail.



How Auto SR Works



Auto SR, using power from convolutional neural network (CNN) trained with gaming content, can make visuals better than native 1080p quality. It does this even when images are only about 700 vertical lines originally. This AI model is made to work well on a Neural Processing Unit (NPU). The NPU is very good at handling the hard calculations that CNNs need.



When starting a game, Auto SR changes the desktop resolution automatically to make performance better. While playing, Auto SR smoothly manages data moving between the NPU, CPU, and GPU to add AI improvements without stopping or disturbing the game. The result is a significant improvement in both frame rates and energy efficiency.



The Advantages of Auto SR



Auto SR is special because it works automatically and can make existing games look better without needing any manual setup. Different from other super resolution tools that need particular changes in the game, Auto SR fits into many different games smoothly. This makes it easy for more people to use and enjoy.



Industry Impact



Microsoft’s new Auto SR, along with the latest release of the DirectSR API for developers, is making a complete super resolution system available for Windows devices. The DirectSR is aimed at future games and their creators, whereas Auto SR works on improving current games for users.



Looking Ahead



Microsoft has plans to bring Auto SR to more devices and x64 emulated games. Microsoft also has plans to advance its model to support HDR content.

Availability



Auto SR is now present on some Copilot+ PCs that have a Snapdragon X processors and it works with several games. Players are asked to give their feedback so Microsoft can improve and grow the features of this new technology even further.