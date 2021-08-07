Microsoft has announced that they are deprecating the OneDrive sync client app on older versions of macOS.

The client will no longer be supported on older versions of macOS and installations will be blocked on the unsupported versions.

Support for macOS Sierra 10.12 (2016) and macOS High Sierra 10.13 (2017) is being dropped, with Microsoft saying these versions of macOS are also no longer being supported by Apple.

The company says dropping support for these older versions of macOS will allow them to focus their resources on new technologies and supported operating systems. In the future, Microsoft will only support the three most recent versions of macOS. When a new major version of macOS is released, Microsoft will support the new version and the previous two versions.

Starting in September 2021:

Existing OneDrive sync client installations on unsupported operating systems will stop updating. These clients will continue to run, but their functionality will no longer be tested. It is not advised to continue to run on these unsupported operating systems.

New installations on unsupported operating systems will be blocked.

Bugs and issues found on or specific to unsupported operating systems will no longer be investigated or fixed.

Microsoft suggests affected macOS users upgrade their operating system to at least macOS Mojave 10.14 or above, or ideally macOS Big Sur 11.0 or above.