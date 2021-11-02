Microsoft Defender is coming soon for small- and medium-sized businesses

At Ignite 2021, Microsoft today announced Microsoft Defender for Business, a new endpoint security solution for small- and medium-sized businesses with up to 300 employees to protect themselves against cyberattacks. Microsoft Defender for Business will be available across Windows, macOS, iOS and Android devices.

Microsoft Defender for Business features include:

Simplified deployment and management for IT administrators who may not have the expertise to address today’s evolving threat landscape.

for IT administrators who may not have the expertise to address today’s evolving threat landscape. Next-generation antivirus protection and endpoint detection and response to detect and respond to sophisticated attacks with behavioral monitoring.

to detect and respond to sophisticated attacks with behavioral monitoring. Automated investigation and remediation to help customers react quickly to threats.

to help customers react quickly to threats. Threat and vulnerability management proactively alerts users to weaknesses and misconfigurations in software.

proactively alerts users to weaknesses and misconfigurations in software. Microsoft 365 Lighthouse integration with Microsoft Defender for Business for IT service providers to view security events across customers, with additional capabilities coming.

Microsoft Defender for Business preview will be available as a standalone purchase and it will also be included in Microsoft 365 Business Premium.

Source: Microsoft