Microsoft today announced that Microsoft Defender for Endpoint on Mac now supports M1-based Macs. With Microsoft Defender for Endpoint version 101.40.84 (or later), Microsoft has delivered a unified package that will work on M1-based and Intel-based Mac devices. So, Microsoft Defender for Endpoint on Mac no longer uses the Rosetta 2 emulator.

The Microsoft Defender for Endpoint on Mac agent will work on M1-based devices in the same way it functions on Intel-based Mac devices.

Native M1 support will initially be offered to devices registered for “Beta” (formerly “InsiderFast”) and “Preview” (formerly “External”) Microsoft AutoUpdate channels.

Source: Microsoft