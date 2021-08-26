Microsoft Defender for Endpoint on Mac now supports M1-based Macs

by Pradeep

 

Microsoft Defender for Endpoint for Mac

Microsoft today announced that Microsoft Defender for Endpoint on Mac now supports M1-based Macs. With Microsoft Defender for Endpoint version 101.40.84 (or later), Microsoft has delivered a unified package that will work on M1-based and Intel-based Mac devices. So, Microsoft Defender for Endpoint on Mac no longer uses the Rosetta 2 emulator.

The Microsoft Defender for Endpoint on Mac agent will work on M1-based devices in the same way it functions on Intel-based Mac devices.

Native M1 support will initially be offered to devices registered for “Beta” (formerly “InsiderFast”) and “Preview” (formerly “External”) Microsoft AutoUpdate channels.

Source: Microsoft

Some links in the article may not be viewable as you are using an AdBlocker. Please add us to your whitelist to enable the website to function properly.

Related
Comments