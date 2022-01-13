Microsoft 365 E3/A3 licenses now include Microsoft Defender for Endpoint Plan 1

From tomorrow (Jan 14th), Microsoft 365 E3/A3 licenses will include Microsoft Defender for Endpoint Plan 1 (P1) for free. Microsoft Defender for Endpoint Plan 1 supports client endpoints running Windows 7 with Extended Security Updates, 8.1, 10, 11, macOS, Android, and iOS. And it will come with the following capabilities.
- Next-generation antimalware that is cloud-based with built-in AI that helps to stop ransomware, known and unknown malware, and other threats in their tracks.
- Attack surface reduction capabilities that harden the device, prevent zero days, and offer granular control over access and behaviors on the endpoint.
- Device based conditional access that offers an additional layer of data protection and breach prevention and enables a Zero Trust approach.
For automated investigation and remediation tools, advanced threat prevention and threat and vulnerability management (TVM), customers should upgrade to Microsoft Defender for Endpoint Plan 2.
As a standalone offering, Microsoft Defender for Endpoint Plan 1 will cost $3/per user/per month.
Source: Microsoft
Comments