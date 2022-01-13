Microsoft 365 E3/A3 licenses now include Microsoft Defender for Endpoint Plan 1

From tomorrow (Jan 14th), Microsoft 365 E3/A3 licenses will include Microsoft Defender for Endpoint Plan 1 (P1) for free. Microsoft Defender for Endpoint Plan 1 supports client endpoints running Windows 7 with Extended Security Updates, 8.1, 10, 11, macOS, Android, and iOS. And it will come with the following capabilities.

Next-generation antimalware that is cloud-based with built-in AI that helps to stop ransomware, known and unknown malware, and other threats in their tracks.

that is cloud-based with built-in AI that helps to stop ransomware, known and unknown malware, and other threats in their tracks. Attack surface reduction capabilities that harden the device, prevent zero days, and offer granular control over access and behaviors on the endpoint.

that harden the device, prevent zero days, and offer granular control over access and behaviors on the endpoint. Device based conditional access that offers an additional layer of data protection and breach prevention and enables a Zero Trust approach.

For automated investigation and remediation tools, advanced threat prevention and threat and vulnerability management (TVM), customers should upgrade to Microsoft Defender for Endpoint Plan 2.

As a standalone offering, Microsoft Defender for Endpoint Plan 1 will cost $3/per user/per month.

Source: Microsoft