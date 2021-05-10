Microsoft announces partnership with Darktrace, a leading autonomous cyber security AI company

Microsoft today announced partnership with Darktrace, a leading autonomous cyber security AI company. Darktrace’ award-winning Cyber AI protects workforce and data from sophisticated attackers, by detecting, investigating and responding to cyber-threats in real time. As part of this partnership, Microsoft and Darktrace are working on the following areas:

Email Security – Antigena Email, which uses Darktrace’s artificial intelligence to stop the most advanced email threats, will be hosted on Microsoft Azure and listed on Microsoft Azure Marketplace

– Antigena Email, which uses Darktrace’s artificial intelligence to stop the most advanced email threats, will be hosted on Microsoft Azure and listed on Microsoft Azure Marketplace Simplified and Streamlined Security Workflows – Darktrace now integrates seamlessly with Azure Sentinel, with a bespoke Workbook allowing users to send and visualize Darktrace alerts and Cyber AI Analyst incidents inside Sentinel

– Darktrace now integrates seamlessly with Azure Sentinel, with a bespoke Workbook allowing users to send and visualize Darktrace alerts and Cyber AI Analyst incidents inside Sentinel Seamless Data Integration – Darktrace one-click integrations allow users to connect Darktrace’s AI detection capabilities to Microsoft Defender for Endpoint

“As cyber-attacks become increasingly sophisticated, AI is adding a deeper level of protection in detecting these threats. The partnership between Microsoft and Darktrace will help keep organisations secure, enabling them to focus on their core business and customers,” said Clare Barclay, CEO, Microsoft UK.

Source: Microsoft