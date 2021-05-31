Microsoft launches Asia Pacific Public Sector Cyber Security Executive Council to defend against cyberattacks

Microsoft today launched the first Asia Pacific Public Sector Cyber Security Executive Council to bring together a coalition of policy makers from government and state agencies, as well as technology and industry leaders. 15 policy makers from Brunei, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand are joining this council.

The aim of this council is to accelerate public-private partnerships in cybersecurity, share threat intelligence and build a strong and coordinated response against cyberattacks in the region. The council will meet virtually on a quarterly basis to exchange of information on cyber threats and cybersecurity solutions.

More details on the council:

As part of the Asia Pacific Public Sector Cyber Security Executive Council, government agencies and state leaders will join a forum that includes Microsoft and our ecosystem of cybersecurity industry advisors.

The aim of the forum is to share best practices, learn from Microsoft security certification trainings, dedicated workshops, and hands-on lab sessions, with a goal of driving improvements to the digital skills of the workforce to reduce the talent gap in cybersecurity across the participating nations.

The members of the Asia Pacific Public Sector Cyber Security Executive Council will share experiences and knowledge relating to cyber threats and will work to drive greater collaboration and cooperation between countries.

This effort will build on existing efforts to strengthen cybersecurity partnerships in the Asia-Pacific, including through the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and Global Forum on Cyber Expertise.

