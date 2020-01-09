With the demise of Windows Phone, the future of Microsoft’s digital assistant became uncertain. While Microsoft’s decision to discontinue its Windows Phone effort gave a big blow to the future of Cortana, many argued that the Redmond giant will be better off making Cortana available to other platforms.

The company eventually introduced Cortana both on Android and iOS, but that too appeared to be one of those failed business stories when Microsoft announced that it’ll remove Cortana from Microsoft Launcher on Android, and iOS devices in the non-US regions on January 31.

Now, Microsoft appears to be in no hurry to remove Cortana from mobile devices. According to journalist Zac Bowden, Microsoft has delayed the removal of Cortana inside the Microsoft Launcher for non-US regions from January 31 to March 20. However, it’s still not clear whether or not the Cortana app will be available until March 20. The reason for this delay is not known either.

I'm hearing MS might delay the removal of Cortana inside the MS Launcher for non-US regions. New death date is March 20th — Zac Bowden (@zacbowden) January 9, 2020

While mobile users will have to kiss Cortana goodbye, Microsoft’s digital assistant on Windows 10 recently got some nifty new features, and that suggests Microsoft has different plans for Cortana on Windows 10 PC. The company appears to be committed to continuing its efforts to add useful new features to Cortana for Windows 10.

How many of you use Cortana as your default digital assistant? How often you use Cortana on your Windows 10 PC? Do let us know in the comments below.