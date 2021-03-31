Microsoft’s support for the Cortana app on Android and iOS ends today

Back in 2019, Microsoft announced that Cortana iOS and Android apps will be killed since it will integrate Cortana directly into Microsoft 365 productivity apps. As Microsoft announced in July, the support for the Cortana app on Android and iOS ends today (Mar 31st).

The reminders and lists you created in the Cortana app will no longer work, but it can still be accessed through Cortana in Windows. Also, Cortana reminders, lists, and tasks are automatically synced to the Microsoft To Do app.

Source: Microsoft