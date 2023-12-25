Microsoft Copilot will allow pinning chats for easy access

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Microsoft Copilot keeps a record of your chats, allowing you to get back to them if there is a need. However, if you have a long list of chat records, it can be a bit difficult to get back to the one you need. Luckily, this will change in the next couple of months, with Microsoft Copilot allowing users to pin chats to get easier access.

According to the Microsoft 365 Roadmap page, the company will add a new feature to Copilot to enable users to pin up to 15 chats. Needless to say, these 15 chats will be the ones you would need to go back to very often. Although Microsoft hasn’t clarified it, you should also be able to unpin chats.

Pinning chats capability is already available in many communication tools, including Slack and WhatsApp. The purpose is the same as the Copilot: to help users get easy access to their most important chats. That said, it’s not clear if the pinning chats feature will be available for Copilot on Windows.

“Users of Microsoft Copilot with Graph-grounded chat can easily return to their recent chats and organize their work in Microsoft Copilot,” Microsoft wrote on the Roadmap page. The software giant has plans to release a preview of the feature in January next year. General availability is in February, which means it should be available to all in that month.

However, it’s important to note that those release timelines are tentative and can be delayed if something goes wrong. In the meantime, you can make songs with Copilot even if you don’t have a background in music.