Copilot in Word gets Bing search integration, rolling out by the end of the month

Microsoft has been pushing Copilot, its AI assistance tool. And now, the Redmond company seems to be adding yet another capability, and it’s for Copilot in Word: you’ll soon be able to ask anything, and then it’ll pull answers using Bing.

Microsoft reminds in an updated entry on its roadmap site (Feature ID: 374015) that this feature will be rolling out worldwide by the end of this month (April 2024). The best part of it? You don’t need to leave the Word app.

“Microsoft Copilot (Microsoft 365): Bing search integration brings the power of the web to your chats in Word. Ask Copilot a question in Word chat and Copilot generates an answer using the power of integrated Bing search. And you never have to leave the app,” the update reads.

From what Microsoft describes, it seems like this capability is coming to both Copilot Pro and Copilot for MS365 subscribers. Both plans have their own perks.

Copilot for Microsoft 365 is a subscription plan for the AI-powered assistant tool. Priced at $30 a month with no minimum seat, it’s designed for organizations and businesses, small or large.

The main difference, besides the price, is that Copilot for MS365 includes Copilot AI in Teams, whereas Copilot Pro doesn’t. Both plans offer AI in Office apps and early access to OpenAI’s latest models, but Copilot Pro adds a custom GPT builder, while Copilot for MS365 provides Copilot Studio.