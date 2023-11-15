Microsoft announces Microsoft Copilot for Service to bring Generative AI to Contact Centers

Recently, Microsoft launched Copilot in Dynamics 365 Customer Service bringing the power of generative AI to service experiences. At Ignite 2023, Microsoft today announced Microsoft Copilot for Service that will allow organizations to modernize their existing contact centers with generative AI.

Copilot for Service allows organizations to use their existing investments in CRM and contact center solutions including Dynamics 365, Salesforce, Zendesk, ServiceNow and more. Copilot for Service can connect to the data available in these services and offer timely guidance to agents in their flow of work. Also, the Copilot for Service includes the recently launched Copilot for Microsoft 365 allowing agents to use AI in the popular Office productivity suite.

Copilot for Service can be extended to other systems with more than 1,000 pre-built and custom connectors. The newly announced Microsoft Copilot Studio can be used to extend Copilot for Service.

Copilot for Service will be available in public preview in early December. The service is expected to be available in the first quarter of 2024 for $50 per user/month.