Microsoft Copilot for Security will be available worldwide on April 1, 2024

Microsoft today announced the general availability of Copilot for Security. From April 1st, Copilot for Security will be available worldwide. At launch, Copilot for Security can process prompts and respond in eight languages with a multilingual interface for 25 different languages.

Copilot for Security is getting the following new capabilities as part of General Availability:

Customizable workflows for your needs:

Design your own unique sets of natural language prompts with custom promptbooks. These tailored guides seamlessly streamline your team's most frequent security tasks. Unlock the power of your knowledgebase: (Preview Feature) Integrate Copilot for Security directly with your company's internal procedures. Copilot will leverage this knowledge to execute step-by-step actions tailored to your specific security environment.

(Preview Feature) Integrate Copilot for Security directly with your company's internal procedures. Copilot will leverage this knowledge to execute step-by-step actions tailored to your specific security environment. Break down language barriers in security: With multi-language support, Copilot understands prompts and generates responses in eight languages. Plus, its interface is accessible in a total of 25 languages, ensuring global collaboration.

With multi-language support, Copilot understands prompts and generates responses in eight languages. Plus, its interface is accessible in a total of 25 languages, ensuring global collaboration. A growing ecosystem of security solutions: Expand Copilot's capabilities with third-party integrations from our global partners. They're actively building tools and services designed to enhance your security posture.

Expand Copilot's capabilities with third-party integrations from our global partners. They're actively building tools and services designed to enhance your security posture. Understand your external risks: Connect Copilot to Microsoft Defender External Attack Surface Management to gain a continuously updated view of your organization's external vulnerabilities, enabling proactive risk mitigation.

Connect Copilot to Microsoft Defender External Attack Surface Management to gain a continuously updated view of your organization's external vulnerabilities, enabling proactive risk mitigation. Dive deeper with streamlined auditing: Instantly get natural language summaries of Microsoft Entra audit logs and diagnostic logs. Quickly pinpoint critical details for investigating security incidents or IT issues.

Instantly get natural language summaries of Microsoft Entra audit logs and diagnostic logs. Quickly pinpoint critical details for investigating security incidents or IT issues. Maximize Copilot's value: Track how your teams use Copilot with usage reporting dashboards. These insights help you identify areas to further streamline your security processes and increase efficiency.

Microsoft also announced pay-as-you-go licensing model for Copilot for Security to make it accessible for a wider range of organizations. Through this consumption-based pricing model, organizations get started without investing a huge amount.

Copilot for Security creates a centralized hub for the vast intelligence gathered by your Microsoft Security products and other compatible security tools. It delivers this knowledge in an easily digestible format, enabling your team to manage daily workflows far more efficiently. Copilot complements, rather than replaces, your existing solutions – streamlining access to insights and accelerating your response times.

“Microsoft Copilot for Security is a force multiplier for the entire Microsoft Security portfolio, which integrates more than 50 categories within six product families to form one end-to-end Microsoft Security solution. By implementing Copilot for Security, you can protect your environment from every angle, across security, compliance, identity, device management, and privacy,” wrote Vasu Jakkal, Corporate Vice President, Security, Compliance, Identity, and Management at Microsoft.