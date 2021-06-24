Microsoft confirms Windows Subsystem for Android

Following Microsoft’s announcement that Android apps will be coming to Windows 11, many have asked how the app will run on the OS.

In their developer session, Microsoft finally revealed some details.

Microsoft program manager for WSL confirmed that there will now be a Windows SubSystem for Android.

Yes, you heard it right: Windows Subsystem for Android, as cool as WSL. — Miguel Ramos (@marbtweeting) June 24, 2021

The Android apps will run in a virtual machine, with support for voice, pen, and Bluetooth networking.

ARM binaries will run via an Intel bridge, but developers will ideally submit Universal APKs to the Store.

Microsoft has earlier revealed that apps will be supplied by the Amazon app store, which will be integrated with the Microsoft Store, but that only select apps will be made available.