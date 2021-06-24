Microsoft confirms Windows Subsystem for Android

by Surur

 

Following Microsoft’s announcement that Android apps will be coming to Windows 11, many have asked how the app will run on the OS.

In their developer session, Microsoft finally revealed some details.

Microsoft program manager for WSL confirmed that there will now be a Windows SubSystem for Android.

The Android apps will run in a virtual machine, with support for voice, pen, and Bluetooth networking.

ARM binaries will run via an Intel bridge, but developers will ideally submit Universal APKs to the Store.

Microsoft has earlier revealed that apps will be supplied by the Amazon app store, which will be integrated with the Microsoft Store, but that only select apps will be made available.

