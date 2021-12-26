If you have just upgraded to Windows 11 and the colours in your HDR monitor appears a bit off, it’s not just you.

Microsoft has confirmed reports that Windows 11 is having some difficulty with rare colour profiles which affects some displays, resulting in difficulty displaying yellow or white images in some image editing apps.

In a new bug report on the Windows 11 support site Microsoft writes:

After installing Windows 11, some image editing programs might not render colors correctly on certain HDR displays. This is frequently observed with white colors, which could display in bright yellow or other colors. This issue occurs when certain color-rendering Win32 APIs return unexpected information or errors under specific conditions. Not all color profile management programs are affected, and color profile options available in the Windows 11 Settings page, including Microsoft Color Control Panel, are expected to function correctly.

Microsoft says they are working on a solution and hopes to push this out in January.

via WindowsLatest