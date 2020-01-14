Yesterday, Sony announced that it will be skipping E3 2020 gaming conference. Sony said that E3 2020 is not the right venue for what it has focused on this year. However, Sony will have smaller events throughout the globe in 2020 and will be participating in hundreds of consumer events across the globe.

After Sony’s decision to skip E3 2020, Microsoft has now announced that it will participate at E3 2020 as usual. Phil Spence, head of Xbox at Microsoft, tweeted the following today:

Our team is hard at work on E3, we look forward to sharing with all who love to play what’s ahead for us. Our artform has consistently been propelled by the cross-section of creativity and technical progress. 2020 is a milestone year in that journey for Team Xbox.

At last year’s E3, Microsoft revealed first details about Xbox Series X (Project Scarlett). Xbox Series X uses a state-of-the-art AMD-based SoC created from the ground up for the console. Based on Zen 2/Navi architecture, this upcoming console will be 4 times more powerful than the current Xbox One X. With GDDR6 memory, the console will support 120fps, variable refresh rate, real-time ray-tracing, next-gen SSD technology and more. The upcoming console will even be able to use the built-in SSD as virtual RAM.

We can expect Microsoft to make a huge splash at E3 2020 with announcements related to Xbox One Series X, exclusive titles from various first party studios, and more.

Source: Microsoft