We reported in July 2020 that Microsoft is working on a new service called Microsoft CloudPC built on top of Windows Virtual Desktop to deliver Desktop as a Service, and in November had more detail on the features available. At its core, CloudPC provides business customers a modern, elastic, cloud-based Windows experience and will allow organizations to stay current in a more simplistic and scalable manner. End users can access their work apps and programs online, from any device.

Now ZDNet’s Mary Jo Foley has revealed some more detail on the launch date of the service. According to her, CloudPC will go live in July 2021.

Besides letting companies run modern apps on Windows 7 securely, it would also have allowed win32 apps to run on Windows 10X.

Streaming desktops promise to bring security and productivity improvements to remote and home users, allowing them to use corporate applications securely on their personal devices, and to use the full power of a desktop PC when compiling applications for example while using a thin and light at home.

Some details of the device have leaked out already, detailed below:

Microsoft CloudPC is codenamed Project Deschutes.

Microsoft CloudPC service can be accessed online via cloudpc.microsoft.com.

Once the CloudPC setup is done, users can also access their cloud desktop using Microsoft Remote Desktop app available on Windows 10, macOS, iOS and Android devices.

For now, Microsoft will offer CloudPC in following three configurations: Lite : 2 vCPU 4GB RAM 96GB SSD (General purpose optimized for cost and flexibilty) Standard : 2 vCPU 8GB RAM 96GB SSD (Advanced compute needs optimized for performance and speed) Advanced: 8 GB RAM, 3 vCPU, 40 GB SSD (Accelerated graphics optimized for scability and data processing)



