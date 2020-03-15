Microsoft cloud outages extends to Office 365, with some services inaccessible

We reported earlier on problems with Xbox Live and Mixer, but not it appears Microsoft’s cloud issues are extending to even their productivity network, with issues with Office 365 access spiking in the last hour.

Title: Can’t log into some services User Impact: Users may be unable to access some Microsoft 365 services. More info: Users may experience impact when accessing Exchange Online, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, Intune, Power BI, and potentially other services. Current status: We’re investigating a power outage within one of our datacenters and have routed traffic to alternate infrastructure to mitigate impact. Scope of impact: This may affect any users routed through the affected infrastructure. Start time: Sunday, March 15, 2020, 8:30 PM (8:30 PM UTC)

The issue appears to be due to problems with Microsoft’s West Central US Azure region and the report states Exchange Online, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, Intune, Power BI, and potentially other services are affected.

Microsoft is currently investigating, and we will let our readers know of the situation improves.