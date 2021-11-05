Microsoft explains the new “Citations” feature in Microsoft Edge

Microsoft today explained the new “Citations” feature in Microsoft Edge browser which is available in Preview for Canary and Dev channel users. The new feature in Edge provides students and researchers a better way to manage and generate citations as they research online. After enabling Citations feature, Edge can automatically generate citations to include in their final report.

Citing sources for research is a common pain point for students; managing a multitude of research references and sources is no easy task, let alone translating them to proper citation formats like APA, MLA, and Chicago. When left as an afterthought, it can be harder to backtrack and find sources, or to format citations correctly.

Microsoft also highlighted that automatic extraction and creation of citations is supported for a fixed number of academic websites and research journals for now. For sites that are not supported, users can also manually add the required info to generate citations.

Here’s how you can enable Citations in Edge:

Open Collections and select “Turn on citations” from the 3-dot menu.

Once turned on, you can view citations by clicking on the quote mark icon on the articles within your collection.

The quotation mark icon opens the citation pane where you can copy and/or edit the article’s citation in the format you previously selected.

“Citations” in Microsoft Edge supports both in-text and full citations.

Source: Microsoft