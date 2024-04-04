Microsoft, Cisco and other tech giants unite to tackle AI skills gap

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Cisco along with other tech leaders including Accenture, Eightfold, Google, IBM, Indeed, Intel, Microsoft, and SAP, today announced the formation of the AI-Enabled Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Workforce Consortium.

The Consortium recognizes that the rapid expansion of AI is significantly changing the job landscape. It will evaluate AI’s impact across ICT roles, offer actionable insights, and recommend tailored training programs. In its initial phase, the Consortium will evaluate the impact of AI on 56 ICT job roles. These roles encompass 80% of the top 45 ICT job titles with the highest volume of job postings in the United States and five major European countries (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands) from February 2023 to 2024. These countries collectively represent a substantial segment of the ICT sector, with a combined total of 10 million ICT workers.

Addressing the AI Workforce Challenge

The initiative has set ambitious goals for inclusive training worldwide. Microsoft, IBM, Google, and others, collectively aim to train 95 million individuals with relevant AI skills development in the next 10 years.

Microsoft’s Commitment to AI Skills Development

“As a global leader in AI innovation, Microsoft is proud to join the ICT Workforce Consortium and continue our efforts to shape an inclusive and equitable technology future for all. As a member of the consortium, we will work with industry leaders to share best practices, create accessible learning opportunities, and collaborate with stakeholders to ensure that workers are equipped with the technology skills of tomorrow,” said Amy Pannoni, Vice President and Deputy General Counsel, HR Legal at Microsoft.