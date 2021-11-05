Microsoft Channel 9 is becoming part of Microsoft Learn

by Pradeep

 

Microsoft Channel 9
Microsoft Channel 9 is a popular website that keeps you up to date with videos from people behind the scenes building products at Microsoft. After 17 years of its launch, Microsoft has now decided to shutdown Channel 9. Channel 9 team will become part of Microsoft Learn and most of the Channel 9 content will be migrated to Microsoft Learn alongside documentation and Microsoft Learn content.

In addition to the “made by developers for developers” content you’ve come to expect, your favorite Channel 9 productions will continue to march to the beat of their own drummer, just in a new location.

Source: Microsoft

