Microsoft Channel 9 is becoming part of Microsoft Learn



Microsoft Channel 9 is a popular website that keeps you up to date with videos from people behind the scenes building products at Microsoft. After 17 years of its launch, Microsoft has now decided to shutdown Channel 9. Channel 9 team will become part of Microsoft Learn and most of the Channel 9 content will be migrated to Microsoft Learn alongside documentation and Microsoft Learn content.

In addition to the “made by developers for developers” content you’ve come to expect, your favorite Channel 9 productions will continue to march to the beat of their own drummer, just in a new location.

For years, @ch9 provided YOU, the tech community, an inside look at Microsoft & connected you to people who create the products.

Good news: We’re growing! ?@ch9 is joining @MicrosoftLearn to bring together training ?, events ??, & shows ?

Come follow us over at ?? @LearnTV pic.twitter.com/KNgCkm6fMP

— Microsoft Channel 9 (@ch9) November 5, 2021