Microsoft explains the upcoming changes to Cortana voice assistant

Early this year, Microsoft revealed the future of Cortana digital assistant. Instead of competing with Google Assistant and Alexa, Microsoft said that it is positioning Cortana as a personal productivity assistant. As part of this updated strategy, Microsoft is removing music, connected home and third-party skills of Cortana. Today, Microsoft published a new support article detailing the upcoming changes coming to Cortana. Find the details below.

Microsoft will end support for all third-party Cortana skills on September 7.

In early 2021, Microsoft will stop supporting the Cortana app for mobile (iOS and Android).

Microsoft will end support for the Cortana service integration in the Harman Kardon Invoke speaker in January 2021.

Microsoft worked closely with Harman Kardon to create a Bluetooth-enabled device transition plan. With the upcoming firmware update from Harman Kardon in early 2021, users can continue listening to their favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations on their Invoke via Bluetooth.

Microsoft is also giving $50 gift card per active Invoke to the owner of the latest U.S.-based Microsoft account used to set up an Invoke speaker that sent a voice request to the Cortana service after July 31, 2019, and prior to this announcement. More details of this offer on the Invoke support page.

Microsoft will remove support for the previous version of Cortana in the first version of Surface Headphones. Owners of first-generation Surface Headphones can learn more about a Microsoft gift card program on our support page.

“We’ve spent a lot of time thinking through this transition and understand that these changes may be disruptive to some of our customers. We look forward to continuing to innovate on ways Cortana can help you navigate the modern workplace so you can save time and focus on the things that matter most in your day,” wrote Microsoft in the support article.

Source: Microsoft via: ZDNet