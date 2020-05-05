Microsoft has added a new theme pack to the Microsoft Store for Windows 10 users. Titled ‘World Oceans Day,’ the new theme pack contains 10 high-quality wallpapers in 4K resolution, the description of which reads as follows:

On World Oceans Day, people around the globe honor and celebrate the ocean. You can too with these 10 premium 4k images of beaches, sea life, sunsets, and storms.

Gallery

After downloading the collection, go to Start> Settings> Personalization> Themes and click on the theme you prefer.

To apply and change to the most appropriate colour, based on the current wallpaper, go to Customize > Colors > Automatically select a primary colour from the background.

You can download the ‘World Oceans Day theme pack from this link.

via ALumia