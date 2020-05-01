Microsoft has released new free wallpaper theme packs into the Microsoft Store. The collection seems on theme with our current apocalyptic situation, with a set of themes celebrating staying at home, another showing our abandoned world gracefully falling apart and finally teasing us with the great outdoors which is so close but so far.

The collections include:

At Home

Bask in the delight of peaceful moments at home in these 15 premium, 4k images, free for Windows 10 Themes.

Find At Home in the Microsoft Store here.

Reclaimed by Nature

Spooky or sublime? These 16 images of vehicles and architecture overtaken by nature are free for Windows 10 Themes.

Find Reclaimed by Nature in the Microsoft Store here.

Amazon Landscapes

Put the waterways and forests of the most diverse region in the world on your desktop in these 20 premium 4k images, free for Windows 10 Themes.

Find Amazon Landscapes in the Microsoft Store here.

After downloading the collection, go to Start > Settings > Personalization > Themes and click on the theme you prefer.

To apply and change to the most appropriate colour, based on the current wallpaper, go to Customize > Colors > Automatically select a primary colour from the background.

via ALumia