Microsoft has released a new free wallpaper theme pack into the Microsoft Store. The collection is in celebration of Pride Month (which is June in USA) and brings a splash of the LGBT rainbow to your desktop.

The description for the Pride 2020 Flags theme reads:

The more we talk, the more we understand. Kick-off conversations about Pride with this special-edition theme for Windows, inspired by the many flags of the LGBTQI+ community. Learn more at Microsoft.com/Pride.

Gallery

After downloading the collection, go to Start > Settings > Personalization > Themes and click on the theme you prefer.

To apply and change to the most appropriate colour, based on the current wallpaper, go to Customize > Colors > Automatically select a primary colour from the background.

via Walkingcat