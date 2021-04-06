Microsoft releases Microsoft Build of OpenJDK, a new no-cost distribution of OpenJDK

Microsoft today announced the preview release of Microsoft Build of OpenJDK, a free Long-Term Support distribution of OpenJDK that is open source and available for anyone to deploy anywhere. This release includes binaries for Java 11, based on OpenJDK 11.0.10+9, on x64 server and desktop on macOS, Linux, and Windows. Microsoft also released an Early Access binary for Java 16 for Windows on ARM, based on the latest OpenJDK 16+36 release.

Microsoft has plans to support Java 11 until at least 2024. And Microsoft has plans to release OpenJDK 17 binaries by the end of this year as soon as Java 17 is finalized. Later this year, Microsoft will make Microsoft Build of OpenJDK the default distribution for Java 11 across Azure-managed services.

Microsoft deploys over 500,000 Java Virtual Machines (JVMs) internally – excluding all Azure services and customer workloads – with needs that go from back-end microservices to Big Data systems, message brokers, event streaming services, and gaming servers. More than 140,000 of these JVMs are already based on the Microsoft Build of OpenJDK.

Source: Microsoft